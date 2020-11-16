Leather Goods Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Leather Goods Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Leather Goods market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352728

Scope of the Report:

Global leather goods market offers a range of products including footwear, luggage, and accessories through offline and online retail stores. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

Global leather goods market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Leather goods are highly popular among consumers as they have inherent qualities such as dustproof, fireproof, crack proof, and durability which is expected to increase growth of leather goods market.

– Moreover, growing demand for trendy hand bags, premium leather wallets, and other leather products is influencing growth of leather goods market from last few years. Growing government support for leather industry is further driving the market growth. For instance, in India, 100% Foreign Direct Investment is permitted through the automatic route and government have reduced the excise duty to 6% from 12% on leather footwear (footwear with uppers made of leather) with retail sale price of more than USD 14.55 per pair.

Major Key Players:

Kering SA

Hermes

Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L.

Tapestry, Inc.

Adidas AG

Prada

LVMH