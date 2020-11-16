Europe Oral Care Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Europe oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia.

Europe oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The Europe oral care market is largely dominated by toothpaste, toothbrushes, and replacement heads, having registered a prominent market share in 2018. Toothpaste being the basic necessity for oral hygiene, used by consumers, and the high price of e-toothbrush are key factors leading to a higher market share.

– Easy availability of various brands under one roof, leading to a quick consumer switch, led supermarkets and hypermarkets to hold the largest market share.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Church & Dwight Co. Inc