China Oral Care Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “China Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
China oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand for Organic Personal Care Products
China is the biggest consumer market for organic personal care products in the region and has been expanding rapidly over the past years. China is anticipated to remain a dynamic market for natural and organic personal care over the forecast period and is leading the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Consequently, consumers are showing a keen interest in product authenticity and safety. This has fueled the growth of organic products in the country. Natural personal care products are perceived to be safer than conventional personal care products and many international brands which impose strict quality control regulation have become increasingly popular in China.
Toothpaste Strongly Driving the Oral Care Market
Toothpaste segment holds a major market share in China which in turn contributes a prominent revenue share in the oral care market. The National Oral Health Epidemiological Investigation in China has been conducting surveys repeatedly, regarding the oral care of the population. It revealed that a major population of the country is suffering from oral problems. This has resulted in a shift in the choices of toothpaste among the consumers, as they have started moving from the economic options to high- and middle-tiered ones.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
China Oral Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Breath Fresheners
5.1.2 Dental Floss
5.1.3 Denture Care
5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses
5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements
5.1.6 Toothpaste
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Procter & Gamble
6.4.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.4.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.4.4 Lion Corporation
6.4.5 Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.
6.4.6 Unilever
6.4.7 Sunstar Suisse S.A.
6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
