China Oral Care Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “China Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. China Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

China oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels.

Market Overview:

China oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Oral care in China is still in its development stage, with rising in consumer awareness about new and advanced products. However, during the forecast period, the oral care market in China is expected to be opportunistic, as the increase in awareness and standards of their living is improving.

– The continuously growing population, coupled with an increase in levels of household income, has boosted in the consumption power of the consumers. Thus, the demand for oral care products is steadily rising in China.

Major Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lion Corporation

Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd.

Unilever

Sunstar Suisse S.A.