South America Oral Care Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

Scope of the Report:

South America oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the market analysis of major countries such as Argentina and Brazil

Market Overview:

South America oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024)

– Toothpaste remains the largest shareholder in the South America oral care market, owing to the number of variants available and the growing preferences for natural, organic, vegan, and herbal toothpaste.

– In the region, Brazil leads the market attributed high-level hygiene practices followed by Brazilians. It was found that 66% of the Brazilian population brush their teeth three times a day, whereas the global average is just 9%. Moreover, the volume of toothpaste used by the Brazilian people is five times higher than the number of brushes in the country.

Major Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Johnson & Johnson