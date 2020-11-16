South America Oral Care Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "South America Oral Care Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. South America Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
South America oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the market analysis of major countries such as Argentina and Brazil
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increased Demand for Sensitivity or Pain Relief
Consumers across South America are highly conscious with regards to their oral health. Key players of the sensitivity or pain relief Toothpaste and mouthwash market, such as GlaxoSmithKline Brasil Ltd, are focusing on bringing new products on the retail shelves, and are considering investing in offering innovative packaging options in the related market with interesting discounts, thus contributing toward the market growth. Moreover, â€¢markets, such as Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Costa Rica are showing significant growth, in terms of value in the rest of the Latin American market.
Brazil Dominates the Regional Market
Many manufacturers are attracted to this prevalent market, and are strategically planning the business expansions and partnering with small manufacturers to increase market penetration, by strengthening product distribution in the country. In 2017, the American giant, Procter & Gamble, introduced three versions of the best-selling toothpaste in the United States, Crest, in the Brazilian market, by providing distribution rights to the countrys premium drugstore chain, Drogaria Iguatemi. Moreover, key players are heavily investing in R&D and are working to introduce technologically advanced oral care products, such as an electric toothbrush.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
South America Oral Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Breath Fresheners
5.1.2 Dental Floss
5.1.3 Denture Care
5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses
5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements
5.1.6 Toothpaste
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 South America
5.3.1.1 Brazil
5.3.1.2 Argentina
5.3.1.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Procter & Gamble
6.4.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.4.3 Unilever
6.4.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.4.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse S.A.
6.4.7 Johnson & Johnson
6.4.8 Hain Celestial
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
