Asia-Pacific Snack Bar Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Asia-Pacific Snack Bar Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Snack Bar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Asia-Pacific snack bar market offers a range of product types including cereal, energy and other snack bars distributed through supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores, other point of sales. The report also covers the country level analysis for the major countries in the region such as China, Japan, India, and Australia.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Australia Holds a Prominent Share
Increasing awareness on health issues and the growing aging population in the country are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers are demanding naturally-sourced, healthy, and nutritious food products, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for snack bars among consumers. Energy bars are gaining more popularity, as compared to the other bars, due to their high protein content. Australian consumers spend more on healthy and convenient snack products, due to changing lifestyles and increasing dietary intake. The trend of â€œanytimeâ€ snacks is increasing in the country, and snack bars are used as meal replacement by health-conscious consumers.
Granola/Muesli Bars Dominates the Market
There is a significant demand for natural healthy snacks, such as granola/muesli bars, as they are perceived as being a more natural alternative traditional snack bars. In Japan, the convenience of granola bars meets the needs of an increasing number of Japanese consumers who lead busy lifestyles, and are looking for quick solutions for their diets. The concept of cereal bars is still relatively new in India, as consumers do not purchase these for breakfast purposes, but rather as a healthier version of a chocolate bar. As cereal bars contain nutrients like proteins and fibre, the rise in health consciousness among the consumers supports the growth of snack bar market in Asia-Pacific as a whole.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asia-Pacific Snack Bar Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Cereal Bars
5.1.1.1 Granola/Muesli Bars
5.1.1.2 Other Cereal Bars
5.1.2 Energy Bars
5.1.3 Other Snack Bars
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.1.1 Convenience Store
5.2.1.2 Specialty Stores
5.2.1.3 Online Stores
5.2.1.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 India
5.3.1.2 China
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 Australia
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Kellogg Company
6.4.2 General Mills Inc.
6.4.3 Nestle
6.4.4 PepsiCo Inc.
6.4.5 Post Holdings
6.4.6 Clif Bar & Company
6.4.7 Mars Inc.
6.4.8 Abbott
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
