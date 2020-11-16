South America Snack Bar Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “South America Snack Bar Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. South America Snack Bar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
South America snack bar market offers a range of product types including cereal, energy and other snack bars distributed through supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores, and other point of sales. The report also covers the country level analysis for the major countries in the region such as Brazil and Argentina.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Brazil Dominates the Market
Brazil snack bar market is driven by increasing demand for healthy indulgence and rise in the new product development of different snack bars. The increase in dual-income households has prompted consumers to divert their spending on convenience and better-for-you foods. Gluten-free and low-sodium claims are fetching increasing popularity in the Brazilian snack bar market. Recently, Kobber, a Brazilian manufacturer of bakery and snack products, launched a line of snack bars, based on tapioca, which is free-from labeling claims. The flavorful innovation is evident in almost all the varieties of snack bars i.e. cereal bars, snack bars, fruit bars, and nut bars.
Energy Bars Emerge as the Most Preferred Snack Bar
The region is experiencing a robust preference for energy bars outstripping two major snacking categories i.e. cookies and confectionery. The diet trends are catching rapid attention among the health-conscious population, especially women consumers. South American cuisines, such as empanadas and tacos, provide exotic flavor options in snack bars including energy bars. Moreover, the locally grown ingredients, such as quinoa and amaranth, are widely utilized in different varieties of snack bars.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
South America Snack Bar Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Cereal Bars
5.1.1.1 Granola/Muesli Bars
5.1.1.2 Other Cereal Bars
5.1.2 Energy Bars
5.1.3 Other Snack Bars
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.1.1 Convenience Store
5.2.1.2 Specialty Stores
5.2.1.3 Online Stores
5.2.1.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 South America
5.3.1.1 Brazil
5.3.1.2 Argentina
5.3.1.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategy
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Kellogg Company
6.4.2 General Mills Inc.
6.4.3 Nestle
6.4.4 PepsiCo Inc.
6.4.5 Post Holdings
6.4.6 Natural Balance Foods
6.4.7 Mars Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
