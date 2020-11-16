Savory Snacks Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Savory Snacks Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Savory Snacks market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352722
Scope of the Report:
The global savory snacks market is segmented by product type, is available for potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts & seeds, popcorn, meat snacks, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online channels, and others. It also provides an analysis of the savory snack market in the emerging and established geographical regions by covering regions, such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352722
Key Market Trends:
Growing Popularity for Meat-based Snacks
With the growing consumer awareness regarding healthy snacking habits, consumers are looking for something that has more substance or staying power than chips and candies. This makes way for the inclusion of protein-rich snacks, such as lean beef or turkey, in regular diet, which, in turn, enables the players in the market to come up with more meat-based snacking options.
Traditionally, meat snacks were typically carried in convenience stores, but as more consumers demanded healthier and leaner snacks, the more the retail channels are selling them. High market penetration and growing consumer demand for meat snacks are expected to drive the overall demand for savory snacks.
North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market
Global savory snack market continues to grow in the North American region as the consumers continue to prioritize the portability, convenience, and indulgence offered by the savory snacks. The growth of savory snacks is driven by consumers, who want to be offered tasty products without minding the nutritional value, like potato chips, puffed snacks, or savory biscuits. The Frito Lay Corporation dominates the savory snack food sector, whereas, Chips/crisps and tortilla/corn chips are the two most popular snack selections of American consumers, with chips/crisps capturing the highest value sales. Consumer preferences for snacking in Western Europe have changed over the years, with a growing preference for health base snacks.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352722
Savory Snacks Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Potato Chips
5.1.2 Extruded Snacks
5.1.3 Nuts and Seeds
5.1.4 Popcorn
5.1.5 Meat Snacks
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Specialty Stores
5.2.3 Online Store
5.2.4 Convenience Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ConAgra Brands Inc.
6.4.2 General Mills Inc.
6.4.3 Mondelez International
6.4.4 ITC Limited
6.4.5 PepsiCo
6.4.6 The Kelloggs Company
6.4.7 Arca Continental
6.4.8 Calbee Foods Co Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Pallet Pooling (Rental) Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Solar Panel Coatings Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Digital Payments Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Optical Foaming Cleaning Solution Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Robotic Prosthesis Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Vessel Sealing Devices Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Services for Wearables Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
EVA Packaging Lining Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Lead-Acid Forklift Batteries Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Plastic Baby Bottle Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026
Carbon Block Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co