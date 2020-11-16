Savory Snacks Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Savory Snacks Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Savory Snacks market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352722

Scope of the Report:

The global savory snacks market is segmented by product type, is available for potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts & seeds, popcorn, meat snacks, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, online channels, and others. It also provides an analysis of the savory snack market in the emerging and established geographical regions by covering regions, such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

Market Overview:

The savory snacks market is forecasted to record CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market is driven by increasing demand for convenient food products with an on-the-go trend for snacking options, particularly growing preference for meat-based snacks.

– Savory snack manufacturers have been coming up with diversified product offerings in terms of new flavor profiles and shapes to gain consumer attention.

– There exists huge opportunity among the companies with new product developments and innovations. Also, the regional players are expected to increase their market penetration with improved retail landscape and marketing strategies Major Key Players:

ConAgra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Mondelez International

ITC Limited

PepsiCo

The Kelloggs Company

Arca Continental