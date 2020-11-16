Panel Level Packaging Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Panel Level Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Panel Level Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope for Panel level packaging (PLP) technology is primarily focused on recent packaging technologies like Fan-Out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP), other than the conventional technique of wafer-based packaging. Panel level packaging technology is used for packaging of various semiconductor products such as field-programmable gate array (FPGA), CPU/GPU, power management IC module, baseband, WiFi devices, RF devices, transducers, and networking & servers.

Market Overview:

Panel level packaging (PLP) market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 28.0% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Cost-effective packaging solution and flexible circuit designs are some of the major influencing factors for the growth of panel level packaging technology. Especially, the recent Fan-Out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP) technology is the promising area of market advancement in the global semiconductor packaging industry. Smaller form factor with enhanced thermal performance has generated huge demand for panel level packaging technology among several industrial applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, and others.

– Reduced cost of circuit packaging, enhanced design flexibility, and physical performance, and increased investment in research & development activities are the factors expected to fuel the market growth. However, complexity in packaging technology is anticipated to obstruct the market growth for panel level packaging technology.

– According to the market study, most of the players in the market are still in their R&D phase for PLP; however, the global market is going to see a high rate of adoption in the coming years with the commercialization of the particular technology. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited, the major semiconductor foundry in Taiwan, owned contract from Apple Inc. to develop PLP for application processor till 2020. This highly valued contract has triggered extensive advancements for panel level packaging among the industry player in the global market. Major Key Players:

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Deca Technologies

Lam Research Corporation

ASE Group

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited