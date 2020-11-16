Panel Level Packaging Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Panel Level Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Panel Level Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope for Panel level packaging (PLP) technology is primarily focused on recent packaging technologies like Fan-Out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP), other than the conventional technique of wafer-based packaging. Panel level packaging technology is used for packaging of various semiconductor products such as field-programmable gate array (FPGA), CPU/GPU, power management IC module, baseband, WiFi devices, RF devices, transducers, and networking & servers.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
High Growth in Processing Technologies for Semiconductor Industry
– Semiconductor components such as memory chips, logic, analog components, micro processing unit (MPU), discrete, sensors and others have seen a surge in demand due to increased sales of the consumer as well as industrial electronics products. Sophisticated electronics components in wearable electronics and IoT based products demand fast processing of electronic devices circuits which in turn has created potential space for highly flexible ICs withstanding greater thermal resistance and physical performance.
– To cater to the need of enhanced ICs for high-end industrial applications in automotive, electronics, aerospace, telecommunication and others, level packing technology providers are moving from traditional wafer-based packaging to new packaging technologies like FOWLP.
– According to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), memory, logic, analog, and MPU related semiconductor products accounts for more than 80% of the total sales in the semiconductor industry; hence providing a surged opportunity for market leaders to focus on packaging process for these particular products.
Asia-Pacific as the Largest and Fastest Growing Region
– With the presence of many niche electronics OEMs and their suppliers in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the global panel level packaging market. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several significant vendors in the power electronics market, who are investing significantly in the development of advanced panel level packaging technology.
– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), Asia-Pacific generates more than 50% revenue in the global semiconductor sales. In the phone application, PLP is primarily used for fingerprint sensor with its packaged thickness of < 0.2T. In this regard, APAC is considered as a hot spot for sensor chip manufacturing as most of the smartphone companies including Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi Corporation, and others have their manufacturing units in the Asia-Pacific region, and hence providing PLP vendors chance to supply modern FOWLP for APs (Application Processor) for the smartphones.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Panel Level Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Reduced Cost of Packaging Process
4.3.2 Enhanced Design Flexibility and Physical Performance of Chips
4.3.3 Increased Investment on Research & Development Activities
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity in Packaging Process
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Industry Application
5.1.1 Consumer Electronics
5.1.2 Automotive
5.1.3 Aerospace & Defence
5.1.4 Telecommunication
5.1.5 Other Industry Application
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amkor Technology, Inc.
6.1.2 Deca Technologies
6.1.3 Lam Research Corporation
6.1.4 ASE Group
6.1.5 Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.
6.1.6 Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM
6.1.7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited
6.1.8 Shinko Electric Industries Co, Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
