Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Smart Grid Data Analytics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Grid Data Analytics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352719

Scope of the Report:

Big data analytics combined with grid visualization can lead to better situational awareness and predictive decisions. Predictive maintenance and fault detection based on data analytics with advanced metering infrastructure is more crucial to the security of the power system. Moreover, at the end-user level, smart grids can enable demand flexibility and consumer participation in the energy system, including through demand response, electric vehicle (EV) charging and self-produced distributed generation and storage. Thus, lots of data will be generated in terms of usage and it has catalyzed the smart grid data analytics market.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352719

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investment in the Smart Grid Infrastructure Offers Potential Growth

– Smart grids represent a new era in the electrical sector, as they go from static one-way management to dynamic two-way management. In this, users are informed of their real consumption and thus the contracted power can be adjusted to meet the real need of each consumer. This increases efficiency and energy savings.

– Further, smart grids collect much more data than the manual energy meter reading system. This permits the use of data analysis techniques and the preparation of highly realistic consumption forecasts as many more variables are taken into account. Therefore, the opportunities for smart grid analytics are expanding because theres exponentially more data available to develop analytical models.

– Additionally, the smart grid optimizes asset utilization and operates efficiently which means desired functionality at minimum cost. Nowadays, many companies have been modernizing power plants and substations by putting sensors on the main components, such as turbines and transformers which look for vibration or other anomalies that could predict future failures. Thus, those companies apply smart grid analytics to optimize the performance of connected devices in the field. For instance, Duke Energy claims that these smart grid data analytics have already paid off in big ways by preventing major outages related to equipment.

– Therefore, the analysis obtained from smart grid data analytics offers a significant advantage in terms of cost reduction, personalized energy services to consumers, etc. This in return creates a positive outlook for the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is being dominated by two highly populated country i.e. India and China. The rising population in countries like China, Japan, and India has stimulated the demand for residential infrastructure and electricity consumption, therefore accelerating the demand for electricity in the nations mentioned above is the crucial attribute backing the demand of smart grids which in return will create a market for smart grid data analytics as well because of the benefits associated with it.

– Moreover, according to NITI Aayog, India is home to 18% of the worlds population but uses only 6% of the worlds primary energy. Indias energy consumption has almost doubled since 2000 and the potential for further rapid growth is enormous. Urbanization coupled with smart city initiatives will be a key diver of this trend which in result will create a positive outlook for the smart grid data analytics market whose main aim is to optimize their efficiency and minimize losses occurring in electricity generation and distribution of power supply.

– Therefore, all the above factors combined will fuel the smart grid market which in return will boost the smart grid data analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352719

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Power Supplemented by Higher Transmission and Distribution Losses

4.3.2 Growing Investment in the Smart Grid Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Costs of Smart Grid Systems

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud-Based

5.1.2 On-premises

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analytics

5.2.2 Demand Response Analytics

5.2.3 Grid Optimisation Analytics

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.3.3 Public Sector

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Siemens AG

6.1.2 Itron

6.1.3 AutoGrid Systems, Inc.

6.1.4 AutoGrid Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 Verizon

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 SAP SE

6.1.8 HP Development Company, LP

6.1.9 HP Development Company LP

6.1.10 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.11 Hitachi Consulting Corporation

6.1.12 Dell EMC

6.1.13 Infosys Limited

6.1.14 Accenture PLC

6.1.15 Capgemini SE

6.1.16 Oracle Corporation

6.1.17 Amdocs Corporation

6.1.18 Sensus

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Peptide Synthesizer Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Magnetoresistive Sensors Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Health & Beauty Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat for Connected Home Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Fishing Vessel Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare Applications Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Release Liners Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026

Food Grade Sodium Metabisulfite Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Micronized Rubber Powder Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co