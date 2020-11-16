Data Center Power Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Data Center Power Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Center Power market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The data center power market is growing as various data center designers are currently adopting advanced power distribution and management solutions to attain energy efficiency at lesser Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratios. Many facilities across the global market are adopting 2N redundant UPS systems to cope with various feed design of the facility and frequent failure including energy efficient solution in other segments such as PDU, Busway, etc.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Hyperscale Data Center in Large Technology Enterprises is Gaining Significant Market Share

– Data centers with thousands of servers of different ages are present in large giants and when a server is plugged in, it consumes electricity non-stop over a 24-hour. Such data centers require continued advancements in server rack design and storage systems to cope with major growth in energy consumption. Hyperscale data centers operate servers at higher utilization in infrastructure-efficient spaces which can yield significant overall energy savings.

– Hyperscale datacenters are used by enterprises that maintain thousands of servers and store vast amounts of data and some will approach the Exascale (1×1018 bytes of total storage capacity) levels by 2020. Hyperscale data centers seek efficiency to lower costs. These new levels of efficiency let the firm restructure cooling requirements, lower energy bills, and it allows to put more compute in for the same amount of cooling.

– Scalability is a major feature of these new age data centers and the servers are more constructed for customization fit. Cloud-based companies, such as Google and Facebook, build supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs based on this formula. Many run on Linux and use components from multiple suppliers along with cutting-edge resources, such as New Photonic Connectors and embedded optical modules to enhance more power savings.

– In Sep 2018, Facebook built a hyperscale data center in Singapore, which is supported by 100 percent renewable energy. Data center is incorporated with new State Point Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system by which this technology minimizes water and power consumption and according to the testing, infrastructure can reduce peak water usage by more than 20 percent in climates like Singapore.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is gaining the market share due to the expansion of mobile broadband, growth in big data analytics and cloud computing which are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures.

– North America is home to the biggest software companies in the world. Companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Twitter all are based out of here. There are huge servers that handle the traffic from around the world so that the consumers are not affected in any way. These huge data centers need cooling to keep them operational. It is the biggest market for data center cooling and is still expanding.

– The trend of using renewable resources for powering the data centers is evident across the region. For instance, Siemens, along with Microsoft and FuelCell Energy solutions, implemented a new data center in the United States, which is generating electricity for its servers entirely from renewable sources converting biogas from a sewage treatment plant into electricity and water.

– In the region, Schneider Electrics data center division, the company is looking at direct liquid cooling as its next big growth area, and expects hyper-scale data center operators and cloud platforms, to drive most of the demand in the region for power solutions that keep the system and services dependable. Data centers are classified depending upon their uptime and can charge premium price for the service category.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Data Center Power Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Mega Data Centers

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Solutions

6.1.1.1 Power Distribution Unit

6.1.1.2 UPS

6.1.1.3 Busway

6.1.1.4 Other Solutions

6.1.2 Services

6.1.2.1 Consulting

6.1.2.2 System Integration

6.1.2.3 Professional Service

6.2 By End-user Application

6.2.1 Information Technology

6.2.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3 BFSI

6.2.4 Government

6.2.5 Energy

6.2.6 Other End-user Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Schneider Electric SE

7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd

7.1.3 Cisco Technology Inc.

7.1.4 ABB Ltd

7.1.5 Eaton Corporation

7.1.6 Tripp Lite

7.1.7 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.8 Schleifenbauer

7.1.9 Vertiv Co.

7.1.10 Legrand SA

7.1.11 Black Box Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

