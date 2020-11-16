Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Rather than being responsible for hardware, software, training, maintenance, and more, a hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) provider takes care of it all. In addition to being completely managed off-site, resulting in no IT or installation costs, a hosted PBX system also provides businesses with the ability to manage their phone systems via a user-friendly control panel. For these reasons and more, hosted PBX systems are becoming increasingly popular solutions for todayâ€™s growing small to medium-sized business owners.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Owing to Increased Consumer Focus BFSI is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– Banks are currently engaged with huge amounts of Feedback calls, EMI reminders via SMS and calls, document verification, etc. on a daily basis. The awareness about the products plays a big role in this industry and thus they have to be notified on a regular basis. All the activities can all be automated with the help of hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) to reduce manual efforts.

– The outcome of the global financial crisis has seen major changes in the global banking system. Regulatory norms have tightened across global markets, customer experience is becoming the real differentiator in banking, and global capital flows have changed direction moving towards emerging markets. With an increasing number of complaints, the banks have to focus on customer retention in order to succeed.

– To cater to this fast-paced environment, the financial industry needs to usher in transformational changes through modernization of their products, services, and processes. They must increase efficiencies, make business operations transparent, and gain customer trust and loyalty. It is no longer enough to offer simple and automated services. To build loyalty and drive profitability, financial organizations must anticipate customer needs and offer an engaging user experience.

– With hosted PBX, there is no need to buy expensive hardware and software, pay for installation, and manage the system. You simply pay a monthly fee and enjoy all of the benefits of the service. For a bank with fewer than 300 lines, hosted PBX can provide with a multitude of features and benefits. For instance, a hosted PBX system is much less expensive than a traditional on-site system.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Major Market Growth over the Forecast Period

– With the increasing millennials engaging in the culture of startups, Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) is projected to act as a game changer for the varied business requirements. With low disposable income, the small and medium scale business in nations emerging economies such as India does not have a chunk of money to invest in new upcoming technologies.

– With the help of Hosted PBX, the business owner does not need to make a large upfront investment by purchasing an office telephone system and there is no need to maintain it. With a Hosted PBX solution the office telephone system is operated and maintained by your provider.

– As businesses in India and China are focussing on expansion, they need solutions to facilitate their requirements. With the implementation of Hosted PBX, employees can work from anywhere when their office phone system is virtual. The business can have employees working from home, other offices, mobile phones, and even overseas.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud

4.3.2 Rising Demand of Efficient Mobility at Enterprise Level

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increased Security and Privacy Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Government

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.2 Vonage

6.1.3 RingCentral Inc.

6.1.4 Atlantech Online Inc.

6.1.5 3CX

6.1.6 Clearly Core Inc.

6.1.7 OnePipe Telecom

6.1.8 Zaplee Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

