Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The analog integrated circuit (IC) operates over an entire range of continuous values of the signal amplitude which are used for various functions that require variable output signals, for radio-frequency and audio-frequency amplifiers. The market is growing as every digital consumer product from appliances and cell phones to music players, has analog ICs feeding its digital heart, including other applications such as automotive, military and government, etc.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector to Hold a Significant Share

– With the growth of autonomous vehicles, the demand for new chip design is growing. Analog circuits are needed on every chip to interface between the real world and the digital world. Application specific analog IC sales for the autonomous vehicle are projected to grow in future as backup cameras, blind-spot detectors, and other systems are added to the vehicles.

– LIDAR is a key pillar of Analog Devices holistic Drive360 Autonomous Driving Solutions strategy. LIDAR utilizes pulses of light to translate the physical world into 3D digital images in real time with a high level of confidence which facilitate the mainstream adoption of Automotive LIDAR Systems, which increases the growth of analog IC market.

– Texas Instruments has introduced a series of single-chip millimeter-wave (80 GHz) sensor products, built in standard CMOS, that it is offering to fulfill a range of distance-measurement-based sensing functions in autonomous car. As the process is CMOS, it has also been able to integrate the complete analog front end with good signal processing and accurate detection over a spread of distances.

– Analog integrated circuit signal processing having automotive application is a device known as a â€œphase-locked loopâ€ (PLL). This circuit can be used with certain analog (continuous time) sensors to provide an analog signal that can be further processed by a digital electronic signal system after it is sampled. Autonomous vehicles relying on light-based image sensors often struggle to see through blinding conditions, such as fog. PLL chip that locks the sub-terahertz frequency of all 32 local oscillation signals to a stable, low-frequency reference help to steer the driverless cars efficiently.

Asia-Pacific to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market studied, due to the presence of several established vendors of analog ICs, as well as the established electronics industry, in the region. The region has emerged as a major automotive hub, with a maximum market share in terms of vehicle production as well as sales, as China continues to account for a large and growing portion of new car shipments, which drives the analog IC market.

– The region is dominated by computer hardware and smartphones. With growing demand for compact and light-weight electronic devices such as wearables, the analog IC market is bound to show positive numbers in the long run. There has been a significant rise in the usage of fitness wearables especially in the case of the population concerned about the fitness issues and other sportspersons. Therefore, this rising trend of wearable devices is expected to drive the market in this region. Also, IoT devices are dependent on analog devices to collect the data used for the devices operation, so the growth of analog ICs is projected to be robust, over the forecast period in Asia-Pacific.

– NXP Semiconductors N.V. is moving into automotive radar by partnering with Hawkeye Technology Co., that could cement its foothold in the Chinese market, which will help in the development of imaging radar integrating with analog modulated for processing power. The collaboration could open the door for the Dutch chipmaker to play a bigger role in China, where the growth rate of automotive radar is approximately twice that of the rest of the world, owing to which the analog IC market will grow in future.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT in Various Industries

4.3.2 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones, Feature phones,Â and Tablets

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Design Complexity of Analog ICs

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 General-purpose IC

5.1.2 Application-specific IC

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Communication

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Military and Government

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.2 Global Mixed-mode Technology Inc.

6.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.4 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

6.1.5 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.1.6 NXP SemiconductorsÂ N.V.

6.1.7 Qualcomm Inc.

6.1.8 Richtek Technology Corporation

6.1.9 Skywork Solutions Inc.

6.1.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.11 Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

6.1.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

