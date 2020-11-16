Pouch Packaging Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Pouch Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pouch Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352714

Scope of the Report:

The whole packaging industry revolves around the essential element i.e. consumer preference and due to which pouches have already replaced traditional glass and cans in the center of the stores. The features offered by pouches include an easy opening (e.g. tear notch, laser perforation), easy to use (e.g. zipper, shapes) and they are reclosable. Moreover, they are chemically inert because of which they are widely used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, pet-food, and cosmetics.

Market Overview:

The pouch packaging market was valued at USD 17.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 21.64 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.66%, over the forecast period 2019- 2024. According to numbers generated by a Harris Poll chartered by the Flexible Packaging, 83 % of all brand owners are currently using flexible packaging of some type. This supports the growth of the pouch packaging market.

– The snacking trend is witnessing a rise including usage of single-serve, as well as re-usable packaging solutions. Here, the pouch packaging serves the demand of the consumer. Pouches are lighter in weight and resulted in reduced cost of transportation of goods. Thus, pouch packaging has turned out to be one of the most efficient and economical packaging solutions for brand owners operating in the packaged food industry.

– Moreover, FDA regulations for pet food products have improved over the years and are similar to human foods. Manufacturers are focusing on providing consumers want such as intelligent packaging for pet food. Thus, the plastics pouch demand will be bolstered by features that are inherently convenient for consumers, including zippered closure mechanisms and lightweight, as well as by reduced transportation costs due to their lightweight. Pouch packaging growth will be strong in both dry and wet pet food.

– However, mainly due to the lack of high-speed filling equipment, which has a certain impact on mass production is hindering the pouches packaging market. Major Key Players:

AEP Industries Inc.

Amcor Limited

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Berry Plastics Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Reynolds Group Holdings