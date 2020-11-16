Pouch Packaging Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Pouch Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pouch Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The whole packaging industry revolves around the essential element i.e. consumer preference and due to which pouches have already replaced traditional glass and cans in the center of the stores. The features offered by pouches include an easy opening (e.g. tear notch, laser perforation), easy to use (e.g. zipper, shapes) and they are reclosable. Moreover, they are chemically inert because of which they are widely used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, pet-food, and cosmetics.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Demand of Packaged Food Offers Potential Growth
– In a Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) survey of 2,120 consumers, consumers placed a high value on the packaging that is â€œeasy to store,â€ â€œeasy to reseal,â€ and â€œeasy to open.â€ Consumers in the survey also said they are willing to pay more for benefits like â€œability to reseal,â€ â€œability to extend product life,â€ â€œeasy to storeâ€ and â€œeasy to open.â€
– Therefore, pouches have seen increased demand due to its clean, premium look to ease of shipping and handling to innovations in pouch packaging for even messy items like creams, soups, and sauces.
– With the increasing urbanization and fast-paced lifestyle, consumers want a single serve meal (which will provide a required amount of nutritional benefits) and for this pouch packaging helps in fulfilling their demand. Nowadays, even mothers are feeding their babies food from squeezable pouches that eliminate the need for spoons, bowls and even bibs.
– Moreover, with the innovations like modified atmosphere packaging, vacuum packaging, active packaging and retort packaging help seal in freshness and lock out potentially damaging environmental elements, helping keep food fresher longer.
– With the growth of the packaged food industry in developing nations like India, it can be inferred that the overall packaged food industry will flourish. Additionally, Accenture predicted that by 2050, 66% of the world’s population will be staying in the urban area and thus in return it will help in the growing packaged food industry.
– Therefore, above factors are expected to help in the flourishing of the pouch packaging market in the packaged food industry.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth because of the presence of two highly populated countries i.e. China and India. In these two countries, the increase in disposable income will act as a supplement for the growth of industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet-food, and cosmetics which in return will help in flourishing the pouch packaging market.
– Moreover, with the vast rise in demand for packaged foods and beverages and the critical role played by pouch packaging in keeping packaged consumables fresh for extended periods are likely to boost the market in these regions.
– With the growing demand for takeaway and ready-to-eat (RTE) food, the amount of packaging waste is also increasing and most of the plastic packaging materials are non-biodegradable. Therefore, the government of China has formulated several laws and regulations to protect foods and beverages from the harmful effects of packaging materials. Thus, packaging companies are moving towards biodegradable pouches such as a paper pouch, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Pouch Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Innovations in Food & Beverages Packaging
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of High-Speed Filling Equipment
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material Type
5.1.1 Plastics
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Paper
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Beverages
5.2.3 Household Care
5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals
5.2.5 Pet-Food
5.2.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care
5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AEP Industries Inc.
6.1.2 Amcor Limited
6.1.3 Ampac Holdings, LLC
6.1.4 Berry Plastics Corporation
6.1.5 Tetra Laval International S.A.
6.1.6 Reynolds Group Holdings
6.1.7 Crown Holdings Incorporated
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
