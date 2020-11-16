Hyperspectral Imaging Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Hyperspectral Imaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hyperspectral Imaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Hyperspectral imaging extensively improves the ability to segregate the objects based on spectral properties. It is extensively used in military surveillance as it gives differentiation between man-made materials and natural surrounding and is also used to avoid airborne surveillance by studying the surrounding conditions. Geographically, North America has been the largest market for hyperspectral imaging, owing to increased awareness and adoption of hyperspectral imaging technology.

Market Overview:

The hyperspectral imaging market was valued at USD 66.76 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 115.28 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.84%, during the forecast period 2019-2024. Hyperspectral imaging is the combination of digital imaging and spectroscopy which enhances the sensitivity and ability to distinguish over the conventional imaging and detection methods.

– This market is driven by its increasing applications for research in life sciences and medical diagnostics. It is widely used for advanced medical imaging systems wherein, the analysis is conducted at the tissue, cellular, and molecular levels to gather detailed information used for screening, treatment, and diagnosis of various diseases.

– Further, the adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) is rising owing to its capabilities and application in monitoring, surveillance, mapping, and hyperscale imaging, which in turn is expected to bode well for the market.

– However, the high cost associated with the use of hyperspectral imaging, a dearth of qualified professionals, coupled with inefficient in analyzing the high amount of imaging data generated is hindering the market during the forecasted period. Major Key Players:

Applied Spectral Imaging

Spectral Imaging Ltd

Corning Incorporated

Surface Optics Corporation

Headwall Photonics Inc

Resonon

HyperMed Imaging, Inc.

Norsk Elektro Optikk AS