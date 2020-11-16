Wireless Healthcare Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Wireless Healthcare Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wireless Healthcare market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The wireless healthcare market is growing as the increase in the aging population across the globe is leading to a rise in the number of patients visiting the hospitals which is the root cause of the demand for the adoption of the integrated and connected medical center in hospital, nursing home and home care.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

IoT in medical to Increase the Market Share

– The evolution of the healthcare IT has been augmented by the intervention of internet of things (IoT) in the industry, which called for a connected hospital environment. The wireless network solutions is helping the healthcare industry by allowing practitioners to access files remotely to direct diagnosis in case of unavailability.

– At the moment, biosensors are among the most important elements of the healthcare digital transformation. It can help users by collecting data about all their physical activities, sleep, and overall health in hospitals. Some of these devices record indicators with high sensitivity and specificity, which makes them very useful for health management, especially for treating elderly patients with several chronic diseases at once.

– Blockchain initiatives are being widely implemented in the healthcare sector. For instance, Estonian eHealth Foundation and Guardtime company entered into a partnership for integrating a Blockchain-based system to secure millions of medical records.

– As the heart disease rate is going faster, the IoT system utilizes algorithms for continuous ECG monitoring in patient in hospital. In electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, the system keeps track of the heart rate and the basic rhythm by recording the electrical activity of the heart. The ECG monitor consists of a wireless transmitter and a receiver. An automated application can identify an abnormal heart activity and the data is transferred in real time to mobile phones and the doctorâ€Ÿs clinic via a network.

Europe to Hold a Significant Share

– Europe is a big market for wireless healthcare systems because of the increasing aging problem in this region. The proportion of Europeans aged 65 years and older will grow from 16% in 2000 to 24% by 2030. This will put an enormous pressure on the present healthcare system so, technologies like wireless healthcare system will help ease the system of providing treatment to the growing senior or elderly population.

– Healthcare in Europe is increasingly becoming digitised and there is growing need to develop and deploy sophisticated information systems. They are already being deployed for non-intrusive patient monitoring and for keeping track of the vital metrics. This information can be relayed back to caregivers and doctors in order to increase the efficiency of the medical treatment.

– For instance, the UK government has been welcoming the technology revolution in the country and has been willing to allow the implementation of the automation solutions. The pharmaceutical industry has also entered the technology domain with 63% of the major companies investing in developing mobile applications for automatically resetting the prescription deadlines and automatically reminding the patients regarding refilling the prescriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Wireless Healthcare Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Penetration of Internet and Wireless Communication Technology

4.3.2 Wearable Devices for Continuous Monitoring

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Cybersecurity and Privacy Issues

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

5.1.2 Wi-Fi

5.1.3 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

5.1.4 Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Hospitals and Nursing Homes

5.3.2 Home Care

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AT&T Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.4 Philips Healthcare

6.1.5 Qualcomm

6.1.6 Samsung Group

6.1.7 Verizon Communication Inc.

6.1.8 Apple Inc.

6.1.9 Aerohive Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

