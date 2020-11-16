Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) is a Wi-Fi based voice service. VoWiFi market has the potential to transform the 4G voice business with various device such as smartphones, tablets and laptops and the telecom sector remains crucial for innovation, growth across various industries.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Public Wifi Hotspot to Make Significant Market Share

– A general access network lets users continue to have access to make calls without having to have a cell tower nearby. In addition to covering places with bad cell reception, the existence of public WiFi hotspots is rolling out for more VoWiFi. This encourages more users to get on public WiFi, especially in rural areas where the cell tower coverage is significantly worse than in urban areas.

– In India, the government is eyeing to put up 10 million WiFi hotspots by 2022 to facilitate public data offices, and has mandated five hotspots in each of the 250,000 gram panchayats or village blocks for public utility services under the mega initiative to digitally connect the country. BSNL is installing 25,000 WiFi hotspots under a government programme, which it aims to complete by the end of the current fiscal year in 2019, which will increase the market of VoWifi.

– The increase in the number of WiFi hotspots will also help the operators in freeing up their spectrum as the users will make use of WiFi hotspots to make a call instead of using the carrier network. Thus, operators can save their capital expenditure.

– iPass, a pioneer in wireless technology predicts that there will be one public hotspot for every 20 people on earth by 2018. Operators are likely to leverage on this availability of Wi-Fi to use VoWiFi to extend coverage, particularly indoors and in areas of poor cellular coverage to reduce churn, which will enhance the market growth in future.

North America to Hold a Significant Share

– North America is gaining the share due to increasing penetration of LTE and early adoption of IMS. The number of LTE subscribers in North America increased from 71% in June, 2017 to 82% in December 2018. Also, T-Mobile used 70% of spectrum for 4G LTE and out of the total voice calls 67% were carried out using VoLTE.

– In North America, roaming rates are very high, with the time spent on roaming trips being the highest among all other regions. Thus, with VoWiFi, the roaming charges are expected to decrease and the region may witness increased data roaming traffic.

– Companies are also investing in IMS (Multimedia Core Network Subsystem) technology directly or indirectly. For instance, in 2018, Eastlink, a telecom company, has selected Ericsson as its network supplier for VoLTE and VoWiFi deployment. Ericsson will deploy a 5G network based on virtual IMS component in United States.

– Telecom operators are also partnering with service assurance companies to provide improved quality of their voice calls in VoWiFi and VoLTE networks. For instance, in April 2018, Empirix, the provider of service assurance and customer experience management solutions for telecom operators, signed a 3-year contract with a Tier 1 North American telecom operator for USD 19 million, which will drive the market in future.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration

4.3.2 Reduction of Indoor Coverage Problem

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Maintenance Problem Due to Carriers

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Voice Client

5.1.1 Integrated VoWiFi Client

5.1.2 Separate VoWiFi Client

5.1.3 Browser VoWiFi Client

5.2 By Device Type

5.2.1 Smartphones

5.2.2 Tablets and Laptops

5.2.3 Other Device Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent

6.1.2 Oracle Corporation

6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Ericsson AB

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Aptilo Networks

6.1.7 KT Corporation

6.1.8 Mitel Networks Corporation

6.1.9 Nokia Corporation

6.1.10 Ribbon Communications

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

