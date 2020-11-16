E-bike Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “E-bike Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. E-bike market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

E-bike commonly known, as an electric bicycle is a bike, which has an integrated electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bicycle, which supplies the differential force used for forward movement of the bicycle. The electric bikes majorly use Li-ion chargeable battery and they have a range of maximum 99.4 miles (160 km) in one single charge. These bicycles are available with battery type of either 8, 12 or 18-amp hour batteries

The global e-bike market has been segmented by propulsion type, application type, and geography.

The global E-bike market was valued at USD 14,755.20 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.39%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Apart from the growing consumer preference toward recreational and adventure activities, the adoption of e-bike applications in the several sectors, like logistics and e-bike rental services, is expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

– The market has been segmented by propulsion type and application type. In 2018, by propulsion type, pedal-assisted e-bikes dominated the market and accounted for 88.32% of the global market. By application type, city/urban e-bikes dominated the market.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the regional market. The largest consumption of electric bikes is in China that has boosted the sales figure, and thus influencing the growth of the global market for electric bikes. The import and export volumes in China are also large, and China has always been the largest exporter of electric bikes. The Government of India has also encouraged to use electric bikes. By the end of 2035, the government is looking forward to converting fuel vehicles into electric vehicles.

Some of the major players in the market studied are Giant Bicycles, Merida, Trek Bikes, Riese & Muller, and M1 Sporttechnik.

