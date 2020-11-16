E-bike Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “E-bike Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. E-bike market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352710
Scope of the Report:
E-bike commonly known, as an electric bicycle is a bike, which has an integrated electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bicycle, which supplies the differential force used for forward movement of the bicycle. The electric bikes majorly use Li-ion chargeable battery and they have a range of maximum 99.4 miles (160 km) in one single charge. These bicycles are available with battery type of either 8, 12 or 18-amp hour batteries
The global e-bike market has been segmented by propulsion type, application type, and geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352710
Key Market Trends:
Pedelec Dominated the Global Market and Expected to Witness Fast Growth Rate
The global pedal assisted or pedelec market is expected to reach USD 18,655.90 million by 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.
An e-bike works much like a traditional bicycle, with pedals that the rider has to manually operate to turn the wheels. However, additional power is supplied by a battery-powered motor that mounts on the front or back wheel, depending on the type of bike.
Pedelec, an acronym for a pedal-assisted electric cycle, is an electric motor-supported bicycle. The chargeable battery-supported electric motor is intended to aid in pedaling.
Some of the benefits offered by these bikes are as follows â€“ ease of travelling (especially long distances); best suitable for recreational activities, such as hill climbing; ease of carrying heavy loads; ensures fitness of the consumers (owing to growing health concerns among baby boomers and consumers (especially professionals)); and saves money.
Additionally, the demand for e-bikes is also increasing among the youths, as their lifestyle is gradually shifting toward adventure sports, such as cycling up hills. Moreover, with the shifting battery manufacturing base to emerging market such as China, the battery prices have declined significantly, over the past few years. Thereby, resulting in reduced cost of the e-bikes and pedelecs.
Furthermore, with the consistent technological advancements, the pedelecs manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the overall user interface, by designing and developing pedelecs that can integrate with the riders smartphones and provide them real-time information of their speed and battery status of the pedelecs.
Europe â€“ Second Fastest Growing Market
The European region accounted for 20.12% of the global market and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.23%, during the forecast period, after the Asia-Pacific region.
The European region was dominated by Germany, followed by France, and Italy.
In Germany, an e-bike is a preferred mode of mobility, as well as for sports and leisure, also as a clean, quiet, and space-saving alternative for city logistics in the country.
Some of the major factors driving the sales of the e-bike market are the innovative character of the product; fully integrated batteries and drives; appealing designs, as well as the use of high-quality materials.
In 2018, the e-bike sales in Germany captured a 23.5% share in the total bicycle market. Out of the total e-bikes sold in Germany, 99.5% are of 250W/25Km/h models. Remaining 0.5% of the total e-bikes sold are of speed pedelecs; the 45 km/hr models, which must be the type-approved, and for which, the insurance and helmet obligation applies.
Additionally, e-bikes made in Germany continue to see high demand, as the countrys bike manufacturers exported nearly 440,000 e-bikes in 2018, which increased by 51%, when compared to 2017 export total.
Apart from Germany, countries like France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain also witnessed high demand for e-bikes. Some of the major reasons considered for adopting e-bike are the health benefits, environmental benefits, reduction in expenditure, avoidance of traffic congestion, and rise in demand for e-bikes as sports equipment among youth. In the Netherlands, a quarter of all Europeans were found to be willing to commute to work by e-bikes. However, speed pedelecs witnessed a decline in sales from 4,561 units in 2017 to 2,735 units in 2018, primarily because of the infrastructural issue, as they have to share roadways with cars.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352710
E-bike Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverable
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Technology Trends
4.6 Government Regulations, Incentives, and Manufacturing Standards
4.7 Market Perspective
4.7.1 Component Supplier (Battery, Motor, etc.)
4.7.2 Bicycle Manufacturer
4.7.3 Consumers
4.8 Pricing Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Propulsion Type
5.1.1 Pedal-assisted
5.1.2 Throttle-assisted (Power-on-demand)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 City/Urban
5.2.2 Trekking (E-Mountain Bikes/e-MTB)
5.2.3 Cargo
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 E-bike Manufacturers
6.2.1.1 Giant Bicycles Co. Ltd.
6.2.1.2 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
6.2.1.3 Riese & Muller
6.2.1.4 Fritzmeier Systems GmbH & Co. KG (M1 Sporttechnik)
6.2.1.5 Yamaha Bicycles
6.2.1.6 Trek Bikes
6.2.1.7 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation
6.2.1.8 Kalkhoff
6.2.2 Component Suppliers
6.2.2.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG
6.2.2.2 BMZ GmbH
6.2.2.3 Panasonic Corporation
6.2.2.4 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
6.2.2.5 LG Chem
6.2.2.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.2.7 Shimano Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 SUPPLIER INFORMATION (FOR TOP 8 E-BIKE MANUFACTURERS)
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Process Safety Systems Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Kitchen Grater Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Cocoa Beans Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Hinged Containers Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Insulation Blow-in Machines Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Colonoscopes Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Chemicals Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Touchless Sensors Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026
Microturbine Systems Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026
Pinch Valve Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
CHPTAC Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co