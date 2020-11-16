Enterprise Service Bus Software Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Enterprise Service Bus Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enterprise Service Bus Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The enterprise service bus (ESB) is one of the most efficient architectures that integrate applications and services to deliver a single, consistent, and unified interface to end-users by providing essential services for more complex architectures. ESB combines applications, coordinates resources and manipulates information by putting a communication bus between all these applications and provides the necessary structure to implement translation, routing, and other integration facilities. ESB segregates systems or networks from one another, which allows them to connect without knowledge or dependency of other systems on the bus.

The enterprise service bus software market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.05% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Due to the increasing demand for application integration across organizations, Enterprise service buses (ESBs) witnessed a rise in their utilization across enterprises and organizations.

– ESB architecture distributes information across enterprises quickly and ensures the smooth delivery of information, even though some of the networks or systems are offline from time to time, by eliminating the need to rewrite the application. Thus, most of the companies implement ESB architecture as the backbone of their IT infrastructure.

– Furthermore, majorly driven by the adoption of cloud platform that serves as a way to integrate various applications and can facilitate new and expanded channels, as well as improve access to client data, allowing for better tailored products and services, the IT and telecom industry is expected to mark for significant rise in the use of ESBs.

– Banks are also increasingly migrating their data, process, and infrastructure to cloud to benefit from cloud implementation, which further eases the integration of enterprise applications. For instance, State Bank of India, for its 23,000 branches chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce, with an aim to transform it into a modern workplace.

– However, issues related to the high cost of installation challenging the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

SAP SE

MuleSoft Inc. (Salesforce)