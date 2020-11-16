Enterprise Service Bus Software Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Enterprise Service Bus Software Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Enterprise Service Bus Software market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352708
Scope of the Report:
The enterprise service bus (ESB) is one of the most efficient architectures that integrate applications and services to deliver a single, consistent, and unified interface to end-users by providing essential services for more complex architectures. ESB combines applications, coordinates resources and manipulates information by putting a communication bus between all these applications and provides the necessary structure to implement translation, routing, and other integration facilities. ESB segregates systems or networks from one another, which allows them to connect without knowledge or dependency of other systems on the bus.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352708
Key Market Trends:
Rising Development of IoT Projects Boosting the Market Growth
– The number of connected devices is going to increase from 8.7 billion in 2012 to 50.1 billion in 2020. The growth of connected devices is driven by emerging applications and business models and supported by standardization and falling device costs.
– As the number of IoT connected devices increases, the device and data integration also becomes complex. These connected devices may present numerous integration and messaging challenges. Organizations, thus, will have to invest in efficient application integration solutions that can be tackled with the ESBs.
– Moreover, with an increasing number of connected devices, the need to manage different networks and systems at the same time is also increasing at a rapid rate. The best solution to meet this challenge is to focus on an approach that consists in synchronizing a multiplicity of devices (with different protocols) upon a single application platform.
– The need to manage communication between these devices in a more efficient and adaptable manner to changing business environments is expected to drive the demand for ESB software market, over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period
– Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for enterprise service bus market, owing to the increasing focus of the region toward the IoT platform in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea.
– The growing demand for managed cloud-based solutions has also increased in this region due to complex Big Data and workloads, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) being increasingly migrated to cloud platforms. According to a report published by Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA), Singapore is the number one cloud-ready Asia-Pacific nation, owing to better broadband quality, cybersecurity, regulation, and business sophistication.
– As most enterprises in APAC are deploying cloud-based operations, companies, such as Alibaba and Tencent are expected to adopt an enterprise service bus to increase organizational agility by reducing time to market for new initiatives.
– It also builds and designs more flexible applications, allowing companies to react quickly to changing market conditions. These factors are further anticipated to drive the demand for ESB software market in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352708
Enterprise Service Bus Software Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions
4.2.2 Rising Development of IoT Projects
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Installation Cost to Challenge the Market Growth
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On Cloud
5.1.2 On Premise
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 IT and Telecom
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 BFSI
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries (Government, Manufacturing, Utilities)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Oracle Corporation
6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 TIBCO Software Inc.
6.1.5 Red Hat Inc.
6.1.6 SAP SE
6.1.7 MuleSoft Inc. (Salesforce)
6.1.8 Dell Technologies Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Relational Databases Software Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Smart Homes Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Agricultural Animal Vaccine Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Automotive Manual Transmission Fluid Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Consumer Mobile Payments Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS) Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Temperature Transmitter Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Mobile Toilet Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026
Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026
Chlor-alkali Ion Exchange Membrane Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co