Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Rigid Bulk Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Rigid Bulk Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352707
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the rigid bulk packaging market is limited to the forms of bulk packaging products offered by various vendors made of different materials for a wide range of end-user verticles including the food, beverage, industrial, chemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors globally.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352707
Key Market Trends:
Intermediate Bulk Containers to Witness Fastest Growth
– IBCs are mainly used for the storage and handling of materials in the oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical sectors. Further, IBCs ensure product safety and cost-effective packaging solutions, as well as helps in downgauging the overall packaging cost owing to its features, like multiple usages, large storage capacity, usability with different industrial products.
– The need for corrosion resistant and a suitable container for the storage and handling of both hazardous and non-hazardous liquid applications has driven the usage of intermediate bulk containers in the chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and oil and lubricants sectors.
– The United Kingdom export was dominated by fuel commodities in the year 2018. According to UK trade info, total exports of goods for April 2019 were EUR 29.9 billion. This was a decrease of EUR 3.8 billion (11%) compared with the previous month, and an increase of EUR 1.8 billion (6.5%) compared with April 2018.
– Further, the increased demand for reusability and sustainable packaging has driven the adoption of returnable bulk containers, particularly for exports.
North America to Hold a Major Share
– The rigid bulk packaging market in the United States is bolstered by the presence of significant market players and strong manufacturing industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and automotive.
– The country is also the third largest exporter, after China and the European Union, as well as the second largest importer of goods in the world. These good mainly constitute of industrial machinery, medical equipment, petroleum products, and automotive parts and supplies. According to the World Bank, the exports of goods in 2016 accounted for 11.82% of the GDP and increased to 12.06% in 2017.
– The countrys focus on strengthening its trade relations during the forecast period is expected to aid market growth. This trend has been buoyed by the reserves of crude oil in the United States increased 19.5% (6.4 billion barrels) to 39.2 billion barrels at Year-End 2017, setting a new U.S. record for crude oil proved reserves, stated by EIA.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352707
Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Materials
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Environmental Legislations Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Pastic
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Wood
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Industrial Bulk Containers
5.2.2 Drums
5.2.3 Pails
5.2.4 Boxes
5.2.5 Other Products
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverage
5.3.3 Industrial
5.3.4 Pharmaceutical and Chemical
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 United Kingdom
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 Japan
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 China
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Mondi PLC
6.1.3 Greif Inc.
6.1.4 Nefab Packaging AB
6.1.5 SCHÃœTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
6.1.6 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.7 The Cary Company
6.1.8 Taihua Group
6.1.9 Hoover Container Solutions
6.1.10 Cleveland Steel Container
6.1.11 Bulk-Pack, Inc.
6.1.12 BWAY Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Recliner Sofas Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
LED Chip Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025
Baby Bedding Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co
Polypropylene Foam Packaging Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Activated Aluminum Oxide Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Automatically Driving Car Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Behavioral Mental Health Software Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Battery Recycling Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Thermoformed Skin Packaging Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Medical Gelatin Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact
Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Low Density SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co