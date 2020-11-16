Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Rigid Bulk Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Rigid Bulk Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the rigid bulk packaging market is limited to the forms of bulk packaging products offered by various vendors made of different materials for a wide range of end-user verticles including the food, beverage, industrial, chemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors globally.

Market Overview:

The rigid bulk packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Over the last few decades, global bulk packaging has received very scant attention compared to consumer packaging. However, recently, governments and organizations across the world have come to realize the importance of safe and sustainable industrial packaging.

– Some of the major drivers contributing to the growth of this market include the emergence of sustainable and recycling packaging materials, steady growth in construction activity and increased demand for food and packaging transport materials across the globe.

– Further, the greater need to improve logistics costs, bill of materials, and enhance overall efficiency across the supply chain, is expected to drive investments in innovation among the industrial packaging manufacturers over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market has been buoyed by companies and governments focused on claiming the necessary measures to reduce packaging wastage.

Amcor Limited

Mondi PLC

Greif Inc.

Nefab Packaging AB

SCHÃœTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sonoco Products Company

The Cary Company

Taihua Group

Hoover Container Solutions

Cleveland Steel Container

Bulk-Pack, Inc.