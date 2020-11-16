Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive Diagnostics Tool market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352706
Scope of the Report:
On-board Diagnostics (OBD) refers to the self-diagnostic and reporting capability of the vehicle. This gives the vehicle owner information regarding the subsystems of the vehicle. With a rise in the dependency of electronics in automobiles, the need for a computerized malfunction detection system has been increasing, which has led to the development of a better on-board diagnostics system.
The global automotive diagnostics market has been segmented by type and vehicle type.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352706
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Electric System Analyzer Tool
The increase in the demand for electric system analyzers (during the forecast period) is due to the recent rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, which is expected to continue at a significantly high pace in the coming years.
Bosch supplies BAT 151 Electrical system Diagnostic analyzer kit, which combines direct temperature measurement with deep scan technology. Over 225,000 KTS diagnostic testers has been sold by Bosch worldwide since its introduction in 1988. Additionally, as the automotive industry is continually moving towards the use of electronic systems, control unit diagnosis testers are becoming an essential part of the modern testing toolkit.
A study suggests that one-third of the independent workshops of Europe use Bosch electric system diagnostic testers, while in Germany half of all independent workshops use these devices.
VDO, a trademark of Continental Corporation, supplies diagnostic tools like electric system analyzers to major automakers and accounts for a significant share in the global automotive diagnostic tools market.
A consistent rise in technological advancements in electric vehicles is leading to an increase in the complicated functioning of different electrical systems, which requires electric system analyzers. Suppliers like Bosch, Continental, etc., are expected to capitalize on this opportunity in the near future.
Asia-Pacific – Fast Growing Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing automotive market in the world, led by China, and also with the presence of large markets, such as India. The region is also home to manufacturing giants, such as Hyundai, Toyota, and Honda.
All the countries in the region have harmonized their OBD standards with global standards, yet gaps remain in markets, such as India, in implementing these standards.
As automakers in China, Japan, and South Korea have stepped up their R&D programs to develop advanced automotive technologies, such as connected cars, autonomous vehicles, and electric vehicles, the demand for automotive diagnostic tools is expected to grow.
Additionally, the countries in the region have vowed to lower vehicular emissions and adopt automotive technologies for better performance and maintenance, giving rise to the demand for automotive diagnostic tools.
– In China, the China 6 OBD provisions are similar to that of California OBD II regulations, but with minor changes that exempt few monitoring requirements to ease compliance burdens for auto manufacturers.
– The China 6 standards also have provisions for deficiencies in the OBD systems, exempting automakers from installing all the monitoring systems.
– Japan adopted regulations requiring the installation of basic OBD systems in 2002. Starting from 2008, Japan introduced its version of OBD regulations JOBD for vehicles manufactured in Japan, and later in 2010, made these regulations mandatory for all the vehicles that are sold in Japan, including vehicles that were imported.
– India has been experiencing high levels of pollution in its cities and a significant part of the problem is the rise in vehicle exhaust emissions.
– The government adopted Bharat IV emission norms, which were based on Euro IV norms, and the country is planning to directly adopt BS VI norms by 2020.
– The government has introduced OBD systems in its BS-III norms and later notified OBD-II regulations in the current BS-IV norms.
– Though OBD regulations are in place, many inspection and maintenance programs are inadequate to reduce emissions from in-use vehicles, due to poor implementation. The current Pollution Under Control (PUC) program of the country does not include OBD checks, making the current program obsolete.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352706
Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Technology Trends
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Market Drivers
4.5 Market Restraints
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 OBD
5.1.2 Electric System Analyzer
5.1.3 Scan Tool
5.2 By Vehicle Type
5.2.1 Passenger Cars
5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 ACTIA Systems
6.2.2 Delphi Automotive PLC
6.2.3 Continental AG
6.2.4 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.2.5 Snap-On
6.2.6 Carman Scan
6.2.7 Vector Informatik
6.2.8 Softing Automotive
6.2.9 KPIT
6.2.10 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Ebook Readers Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025
Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025
Lined Board Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Automobile Millimeter Wave Compatible Emblem Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Customer Experience Monitoring Software Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co
Abrasive Polishing Fluid Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Video Conferencing Equipment Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026
Thymidine Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis
Small Pitch LED Display Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co