Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.

On-board Diagnostics (OBD) refers to the self-diagnostic and reporting capability of the vehicle. This gives the vehicle owner information regarding the subsystems of the vehicle. With a rise in the dependency of electronics in automobiles, the need for a computerized malfunction detection system has been increasing, which has led to the development of a better on-board diagnostics system.

The global automotive diagnostics market has been segmented by type and vehicle type.

The global Automotive Diagnostics Tools market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.89%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Automobiles have become highly complex in recent years. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are –

– Increasing function and role of the advanced electronic systems that control every aspect of the car

– High-end vehicles becoming fully automated and computer controlled

– Rising concerns for reducing exhaust emissions from vehicles across the world

Though vehicle diagnostics were a part of vehicles for a long time in countries like the United States and EU, other countries have not been a part of the list, until recently. Many countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, China, Israel, Japan, India, etc. have mandated the diagnostic systems in automobiles between 2000 and 2010.

Furthermore, OEMs are following the trend toward automobiles that are electronically equipped for remote diagnostics. With the support of manufacturers and favorable regulations, the automotive diagnostic tools market is surging ahead. The shift of the automotive industry from IC engine vehicles to electric vehicles would also have an impact on the diagnostics market, as the parameters and components in both types of vehicles differ.

