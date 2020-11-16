Advanced Analytics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Advanced Analytics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Analytics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Advanced analytics is a comprehensive set of analytical techniques and methods such as statistics, descriptive and predictive data mining, simulation, and optimization designed to help businesses discover trends and patterns, and accurately predict the future. The market scope includes such solutions adopted and used by the end-user industries considered in this study. Applications of advanced analytics include healthcare, marketing, and risk management.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Need to Mitigate Frauds and Risk Management Prompts Paced Adoption in BFSI

– Banking and financial sector companies are using advanced analytics technology to mitigate frauds, optimize processes followed by the bank, and to manage risks.

– According to Accentures 2018 Compliance Risk Study, 89% of the respondents indicated a rise in compliance investments over the next two years, with a focus on technology. Advanced analytics helps banks sort through unstructured data to analyze global and local regulatory compliance which may depend upon the region of operation.

– Similarly, according to the Grant Thornton survey, 85% of respondents believed that their banks data and risk information management initiatives need additional efficiencies to realize its full potential. Further, 82% had also indicated the same for their institutions risk analytics and measurements. However, with the adoption of the advanced analytics solution, this scenario is changing with banking players adopting a more performance-oriented risk management approach. This realignment has led banks to invest more in such solutions to generate actionable information that can guide critical business choices impacting profitability. Identifying and mitigating risk before it happens or the impact intensifies is a major factor driving the adoption in this sector.

– Moreover, according to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud Study, traditional anti-fraud technology tools are giving way to advanced analytics as insurance fraud rises. Majority of insurers have expanded their range of anti-fraud tools and their ability to detect and investigate the fraud. Many players are entering the field with new products and services, which is expected to boost the market’s growth positively. AI technology evolution has further enabled the market capabilities in offering better real-time insights.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– North America is expected to hold the highest market share, with the United States leading the market. The dominance of the region is due to its increasing adoption of advanced technologies, presence of supporting infrastructure and drive for early technological adoption owing to competition from other businesses operating in low-cost regions.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of advanced analytics solution providers, which is anticipated to drive the market in the region. Some of the vendors of the region are SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation, among others.

– SAS is one of the major company in the region. The company’s advanced analytics platform is used by various organization. For instance, Volvo Trucks North America further strengthened its portfolio of uptime-boosting services by improving remote diagnostics with an advanced analytics platform from SAS Institue Inc.

– The increasing demand from enterprises to gain insights into the data available to them and to identify the trends of various industries will result in this regions high market revenue generating capacity during the forecast period.

– Moreover, the significant rise in adoption of social media in the region has also contributed to the growth of the advanced analytics market. Furthermore, the presence of well-established infrastructure that supports the faster implementation of advanced technologies made this region a key market for the growth of advanced analytics.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Advanced Analytics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Need to Prevent Fraudulent Activities

4.3.2 Increasing Demand to Counter Big Data Challenges

4.3.3 Technological Developments of Advanced Analytics Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Data Integration and Connectivity

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Statistical Analysis

5.1.2 Text Analytics

5.1.3 Risk Analytics

5.1.4 Predictive Analytics

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.5 Transportation & Logistics

5.2.6 Government & Defense

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 SAS Institute Inc.

6.1.3 Oracle Coporation

6.1.4 SAP SE

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 KNIME AG

6.1.7 RapidMiner Inc.

6.1.8 Alteryx Inc.

6.1.9 Avanade Inc.

6.1.10 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

6.1.11 StatSoft Inc. (TIBCO Software Inc.)

6.1.12 Angoss Software Corporation (Altair Engineering Inc.)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

