Cloud Security in Banking Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Cloud Security in Banking Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Security in Banking market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The cloud security in banking is required as the customers are now the driving force behind this sector and are forcing banks to try new business models. Banks can be benefited by deploying private cloud in the system with various cloud software such as Cloud Identity and Access Management Software, Cloud Email Security, etc.

Market Overview:

The market for cloud security solutions in the banking sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% for the forecast period 2019-2024. More and more financial institutions are using blockchain technology or are in the process of implementing blockchain capabilities as it provides very high level of safety and security when it comes to exchanging data, information, and money.

– Increase in cybersecurity threat is driving the market as for banks, this threat is particularly imposing, as breached data exposes opportunity for immediate and future theft. The cloud computing provides a very high level of data protection, especially for sensitive data that includes customer information.

– Cost reduction, scalability and efficiency by cloud computing is driving the market. Due to the constant decline in the absolute cost of IT equipment, many financial institutions have changed other production factors with IT. The essential idea of cloud computing is to deliver IT services such as computer infrastructure or storage in a utility thus making these services ultimately more flexible and cost-efficient.

– Also meeting the customer demands immediately and scalability of computer resources save the time of IT specialist and business user from engineering the system for peak load. Banks can handle the issues associated with security and privacy of data by building a hybrid cloud where important data keeps on private cloud and computing power resides in public cloud.

– However, vulnerability to attack is still a challenge as in cloud computing, every component is online, which exposes potential vulnerabilities. Even the best teams suffer severe attacks and security breaches from time to time in bank, which is a restraint to the market. Major Key Players:

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Vormetric, Inc.

Boxcryptor

Trend Micro

Sophos

Wave Systems

Microsoft Azure

Temenos