Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Blockchain in Manufacturing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blockchain in Manufacturing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Blockchain technology is a digitalized public ledger, which was initially used only for cryptocurrency transactions. The blockchain is now used in various sectors of the manufacturing industry, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, textile, food & beverages, etc. Multiple processes, such as transactions, transportation, and stock management, are noted and organized sequentially without maintaining any records or files.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Logistics and Supply Chain Management Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

– The logistics and supply chain forms an integral part of the manufacturing industry. Hence a highly efficient system will ensure that the manufacturing processes run seamlessly. The manufacturing businesses can leverage the blockchain technology by combining IoT and blockchain technology to streamline their supply chains, increase authenticity, transparency, compliance to product and contractual requirements while reducing counterfeiting.

– For instance, in 2017, two companies, IBM and Maersk, tested the application of blockchain in logistics. The experiment depicted how blockchain can be used to track on-transit containers. With blockchain, the supply chain stakeholders benefit from accessing relevant, actionable information. Traceability and transparency are some of the most important foundations of logistics. Further, blockchain can optimize business transactions and trading relationships with robustly secure, global business networks.

– The technology can help businesses improve supplier order accuracy, quality of the product, trace the origin, and track the journey of products across the supply chain. The results are a greater collaboration, streamlined inventory management, improved asset utilization, and more.

– Studies put that around 70% to 80% of supply chain managers worry about supply chain disruptions, particularly high in manufacturing, having an outsize reliance on materials. For instance, in between 2014 and 2017, supply chain waste and abuse fraud risk spiked from 25.2% to 35%. By introducing blockchain, intermediaries can be eliminated to streamline supply chain operations. Synchronization of transaction data across networks is also possible, which enable the participants to validate each other’s work.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The manufacturing sector is a significant contributor to the global GDP and is particularly true in North America. The region is expected to hold the largest market share of the blockchain in the manufacturing market. The countries significantly adopting the blockchain in manufacturing services are the US and Canada, owing to the presence of major market players, such as IBM, Intel, Oracle, etc. Manufacturers were responsible for USD 2.33 trillion to the US economy in Q1 of 2018, the equivalent of 11.7% of the nations economic output and with 12.75 million jobs sustained by the US manufacturing sector, it has significant potential for growth.

– Also, the region has sustainable and well-established economies, which allow them to have robust investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. For instance, automotive manufacturers, such as Ford, BMW, General Motors, and Renault, collaborated to form a blockchain alliance named Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI). IBM and Accenture provide MOBI’s hardware.

– Furthermore, the growth potential can also be attributed to the early adoption of technological advancements, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility. Hence, manufacturers are keen to integrate blockchain technologies into their processes. Moreover, the startup culture in North America is growing at a faster pace as compared to other regions. The advent of SMEs and increasing digitalization in manufacturing have also aided the growth of the North American market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Blockchain- as- a- Service Solutions for Enterprises

4.3.2 Simplifies Business Processes and Reduces Cost of Production

4.3.3 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Analytics

4.3.4 Eased Tracking and Traceability of Assets

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Absence of Common Set of Standards and Regulatory Bodies

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Business Process Optimization

5.1.2 Logistics and Supply Chain Management

5.1.3 Counterfeit Management

5.1.4 Tracking & Management

5.1.5 Quality Control & Compliance

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Consumer Electronics

5.2.5 Other End-user Vertical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Intel Corporation

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.5 Wipro Limited

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.1.8 Factom

6.1.9 XAIN AG

6.1.10 Blockchain Foundry, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

