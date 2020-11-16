Capacitive Sensors Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Capacitive Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Capacitive sensors are contact or non-contact devices that sense the electrically charged objects that can detect the presence or absence of any kind of object despite any material (metallic or non-metallic). They can even sense the non-conductors since they can be electrically charged. I.e, any object can be detected with a capacitive sensor. They can be widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, among others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Industry to Account for a Significant Share
– Human-machine interface technologies have witnessed a paradigm shift, owing to the increasing information interchange between a social and various systems in cars. This has resulted in a surge in demand for capacitive sensors, as they are deployed for the implementation of human-machine interface (HMI) applications, such as indoor illumination control, navigation control, etc.
– For instance, the Japanese government has proposed an ambitious strategy to be implemented during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games – the introduction of a self-driving vehicle force, to be used as Olympic transport.
– Also, an automated vehicle is nested with a position sensor, humidity sensor, temperature sensor, capacitive sensor, and others. These sensors are used in the infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, and interior lighting control, etc. With the increase in global automotive penetration, the demand for these sensors including the capacitive sensor, it will increase in the forecast period.
– For Example, In the parking assistance system, these sensors can detect the presence of objects in the pathway of the reversing vehicle and can raise the alarm to warn the driver. These sensors also prevent collision with pedestrians while parking and the demand is expected to be continuing during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period
– The established electronics industry in Asia-Pacific and adoption of innovative technologies have provided the regional organizations a competitive edge, in the market studied. Moreover, the region enjoys the presence of several major capacitive sensor vendors, such as Omron Corporation (Japan), and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), among others.
– The increasing demand for consumer electronic products in the region is expected to further drive the markets growth prospects. Talking about smartphones the major smartphone manufacturers, like Samsung (South Korea), are using capacitive touch sensors for smartphones. According to Ericsson, the estimated number of smartphone subscriptions is the highest in Asia-Pacific, at about 2,077 million, during 2015-2017.
– Moreover, Japanese researchers are also exploring new applications, apart from traditional use in touchpads and tablets. For instance, research is being carried out to integrate capacitive touch sensors with the 1-micron size of nylon fibers, for patient monitoring in the healthcare sector.
– The National Development and Reform Commission of China has also unveiled a three-year plan for the development of smart cars, which is anticipated to drive the demand for capacitive sensors, in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Capacitive Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Implementation of Touch Screen Displays as Human Machine Interaction Systems
4.3.2 Rising Usage of Scratch-resistant Non-glass Surfaces
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Supply Shortage of Indium Tin Oxide
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Touch Sensor
6.1.2 Motion Sensor
6.1.3 Position Sensor
6.1.4 Other Types
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Consumer Electronics
6.2.2 Automotive
6.2.3 Aerospace and Defense
6.2.4 Healthcare
6.2.5 Food and Beverages
6.2.6 Oil & Gas
6.2.7 Other End-user Industries
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Fujitsu Limited
7.1.2 Omron Corporation
7.1.3 3M Company
7.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.
7.1.5 NXP Semiconductors NV
7.1.6 Siemens AG
7.1.7 Infineon Technologies AG
7.1.8 Texas Instruments Inc.
7.1.9 STMicroelectronics NV
7.1.10 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
7.1.11 Microchip Technology Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
