Capacitive Sensors Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Capacitive Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Capacitive Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352702

Scope of the Report:

Capacitive sensors are contact or non-contact devices that sense the electrically charged objects that can detect the presence or absence of any kind of object despite any material (metallic or non-metallic). They can even sense the non-conductors since they can be electrically charged. I.e, any object can be detected with a capacitive sensor. They can be widely used in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, among others.

Market Overview:

The capacitive sensors market was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The increase in application in the consumer electronics industry is driving the capacitive sensor market in the forecast period.

– Capacitive sensing technology is witnessing swift developments to meet the advanced user interface requirements of modern applications. The increasing preference for capacitive sensors, due to their more exceptional durability, superior sensitivity, and higher measurement accuracy than resistive or inductive sensors is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market studied.

– The rise in automation of complex production systems has increased the demand for components capable of providing critical data related to the production process. These sensors facilitate process control in factories by detecting the presence and position of metal objects.

– The implementation of touchscreen display systems as human-machine interaction, by end users, such as consumer, industrial, automotive, and medical, is also anticipated to drive the demand for capacitive sensors. Also, the increasing factory automation of production processes is expected to spur the demand for capacitive sensors in the healthcare and automotive industries.

– However, issues related to supply shortage of indium tin oxide are estimated to challenge the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Fujitsu Limited

Omron Corporation

M Company

Analog Devices Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Siemens AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.