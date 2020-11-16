Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkinâ€™s lymphoma, NHL, or just lymphoma) is cancer which starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the bodyâ€™s immune system. NHL usually starts in lymph nodes or other lymph tissue, but sometimes it can affect the skin.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Radiation Therapy is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Therapy

Radiotherapy is the use of high-energy beams or particles to kill cancer cells, and may be delivered from a source outside the body, i.e. external beam radiation or internally such as brachytherapy. Usually, radiation treatments are given five days per week for several weeks. Radiation therapy is most effective when this kind of lymphoma is only found in one part of the body. For non-Hodgkin disease, radiation therapy is used in the early stages of the diseases. In case of advanced lymphomas, radiation therapy is used along with the chemotherapy for better results. If the lymphoma is wide spread, palliative radiotherapy is very helpful. Radiotherapy is often very good at destroying non-Hodgkin disease cells. It mainly helps in relieving from the symptoms caused by the lymphomas.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Show Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period

The non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is segmented by type of treatment and geography. By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market due to increasing technological advancements and the rising incidences of NHL in the country. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market owing to factors, such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region and increasing prevalence of NHL. According to the research article published in 2018, it was estimated that the incidence rate of non-Hodgkin lymphoma was 7.11 per 100 000 per year in China. As the incidence and prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are increasing year on year many manufacturing companies are investing to develop novel drug therapies to meet the growing demand of therapeutics. Moreover, according to the research article published in 2015, â€œCancer Prevention Research in Chinaâ€, it was observed that the Chinese government has sponsored several large- and small-scale screening programs for the early detection of different cancers. Hence, with the growing awareness of the disease, increasing government initiatives, and increase in the prevalence and incidence of disease, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of NHL

4.2.2 Demand for Innovative Drugs and Novel Technologies

4.2.3 Increase in Number of FDA Approval for NHL Therapy Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Drugs Used in NHL Therapy

4.3.2 Side-Effects Associated with NHL Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Therapy

5.1.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2 Radiation Therapy

5.1.3 Targeted Therapy

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Cell type

5.2.1 B-Cell Lymphomas

5.2.2 T-Cell Lymphoma

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accredo Health Group Inc.

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.4 Bayer AG

6.1.5 Celgene Corp.

6.1.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

6.1.7 F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

6.1.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

