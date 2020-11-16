Mobile Commerce Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Mobile Commerce Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mobile Commerce market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Mobile commerce (m-commerce) is a sort of e-commerce where buying and selling of goods and services are conducted through wireless handheld mobile devices. This includes mobile phones, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and netbooks. M-commerce allows users to access online shopping platforms without needing to use a desktop computer. Examples of m-commerce include mobile banking, in-app purchasing, virtual marketplace apps like the Amazon mobile app or digital wallets such as Google pay, Apple pay, Android pay and Samsung pay.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growth of Smartphones and Internet Penetration Drive the M-commerce Market
– The overall structure of the IT industry is being reorganized, and competition in the industry is being expanded and diversified. The introduction of smartphones has spurred the creation of limitless IT-related markets such as the e-book, tablet PC, and notebook markets.
– The growing internet penetration among many developing countries is also one of the prime factors for the growth of the market. Many developing nations have now adopted the use of m-payments services online wallets etc. services, such as m-wallets have been popularized by many governmental programs, such as demonetization as an example. This has increased the revenue traffic in the market for e-commerce.
– Moreover, in the next five-year smartphone market across the world will burgeon due to the adaption of smartphone and penetration of the internet. However, North America will lead the market followed by Europe and the Asia – Pacific but Asia- Pacific will be the fastest growing market .
North America Holds the Largest Share
– M-Commerce is thought to be the next big phase in technology involvement following the E-commerce era. However, its adoption and level of use are high in the United States compared to other nations such as Sweden and Japan.
– Many major players are also present in the United States and the region has high internet penetration rates, which aid to the growth of this trend. The growth of smartphones and other technology, such as wearables has also been a contributing factor to the growth of smartphones in the region.
– On the contrary, there has been a growth in the number of cyber-attacks in the region, which could slow the growth of e-commerce in the region.
– Moreover, the tech-savvy environment in the region will boost the growth of M-commerce market in North America.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mobile Commerce Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Penetration Rate of Smart Devices
4.2.2 Broader Reach Due to Mobility
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of High Number Mobile Compatible Websites
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Transaction Type
5.1.1 M Retailing
5.1.2 M Ticketing/Booking
5.1.3 M Billing
5.1.4 Other Transaction Types
5.2 By Payment Mode
5.2.1 Near Field Communication (NFC)
5.2.2 Premium SMS
5.2.3 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)
5.2.4 Direct Carrier Billing
5.2.5 Other Payment Modes
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Ericsson
6.2.2 Gemalto (Thales Company)
6.2.3 Google Inc.
6.2.4 IBM Corporation
6.2.5 Mastercard Inc.
6.2.6 Mopay AG
6.2.7 Oxygen8
6.2.8 Paypal Holdings
6.2.9 SAP SE
6.2.10 Visa Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
