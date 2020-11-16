Payment Security Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Payment Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Payment Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Without the existence and implementation of proper security protocols, payment merchants put themselves and also their customers at risk for payment fraud. With the rapidly increasing digital transactions, a payment security solution is a must to prevent frauds.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Witness High Growth
– With the increasing usage of mobile payments in the retail industry primarily in the e-commerce sector is boosting the payment security market. The major economies such as the United States, China have witnessed a considerable rise in retail e-commerce sales which has now become a key area of concern for consumers and financial service providers due to the security of mobile banking and payments, which provides the mobile payment security software market scope to grow.
– Retail e-commerce sales are rapidly increasing owing to a combination of government support, increased smartphone penetration, and applications usage, and the promise of better shopping experience is likely to boost the market growth forward.
– Mobile technologies, powered by the complementary technologies of cloud, analytics, and social mobile payments are expected to grow further, which will drive the market further.
North America occupies the Largest Market Share
– North Americas strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies, which has provided the organizations in this region a competitive edge in the market.
– Moreover, the region has the presence of several payment security vendors, such as CyberSource Corporation, Elavon Inc., Geobridge Corporation, and TNS Inc. among various others which is one of the factors driving the market in this region.
– With the changing retail market and growing E-commerce sales in this region, it is the primary factor that is raising the demand for a fast payment solution, which, in turn, drives the need for the payment security market.
– Moreover, with an average consumer using more than one card at a time and also online payments growing four times faster than retail payments, the credit card market is booming, hence, creating an opportunity for the payment security market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
