Payment Security Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Payment Security Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Payment Security market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Without the existence and implementation of proper security protocols, payment merchants put themselves and also their customers at risk for payment fraud. With the rapidly increasing digital transactions, a payment security solution is a must to prevent frauds.

The payment security market was valued at USD 14.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 30.05 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 13.03% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). With the rising number of digital payments, such as credit/debit payments, mobile wallets, and online payments, it is expected to boost the payment security market globally over the forecast period.

– The growing number of data breaches is also one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of payment security market. These growing data breach cases are also increasing the financial losses due to it. Hence, thriving the demand for payment security solutions.

– The growing popularity of payment security solutions can also be attributed to the requirements of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines, increasing awareness among the end-user towards payment security and government initiatives towards promoting the cashless mode of payments.

– Moreover, recent technological innovations in the mobile commerce have enabled users to conduct digital transactions from their smartphones, such as purchasing goods and applications over wireless networks, redeeming coupons and tickets, banking, processing point-of-sale payments.

– The demand for mobile payment security software solutions has increased owing to the growing usage of wireless networks among individual consumers. The augmented utilization of wireless networks in mobile devices for payment in retail stores has increased the need for mobile payment security software.

CyberSource Corporation

Bluefin Payment Systems LLC

Braintree Payment Solutions, LLC

Elavon Inc.

Ingenico Group

Geobridge Corporation

Signified Inc.

TokenEx LLC

TNS Inc.

Shift Corporation