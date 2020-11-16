Naphtha Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Naphtha Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Naphtha market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The naphtha market report includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand From Petrochemical Industry

– Naphtha is used in various industries as light naphtha and heavy naphtha. Naphtha is majorly used in the petrochemical industry as feedstock. Around 50% of the naphtha produced is being used in the petrochemical industry.

– Consumption and production of naphtha are majorly growing in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

– The Demand of naphtha in India is majorly driven by the increasing demand from the petrochemical industry as a feedstock to produce petrochemical components such as olefins, aromatics, etc.

– Hence, such aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for naphtha for various application in the end-user industries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for naphtha during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing demand for naphtha and growing petrochemical industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan the usage of naphtha is increasing in the region.

– Applications in industries such as agriculture, aviation, etc. as a fertilizer and jet fuel are also increasing in countries such as India, Japan, and China, etc.

– The growth trend of the naphtha market is likely to remain the same in the next few years, which is further likely to drive the growth of the naphtha market in the Asia Pacific region.

– Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR in the naphtha market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Naphtha Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Petrochemical Dominating in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Rising demand of Firtilizer in India

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Natural Gas Liquid demand in United States

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Types

5.1.1 Light Naphtha

5.1.2 Heavy Naptha

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Petrochemical

5.2.2 Agriculture

5.2.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.4 Aerospace

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AMOC (Alexandria Mineral Oils Co.)

6.4.2 British Petroleum (BP p.l.c.)

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.6 Formosa Petrochemical co.

6.4.7 LG Chem

6.4.8 MGTPetroil.com

6.4.9 Petroleos Mexicanos

6.4.10 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.11 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.12 SASOL

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand of Jet Fuel

