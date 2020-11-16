Propanol Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Propanol Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Propanol market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352696

Scope of the Report:

The propanol market report includes:

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352696

Key Market Trends:

Growing application from Pharmaceutical Industry

– Isopropanol is used as an antiseptic in the pharmaceutical industry. It is also used as a disinfectant and sanitizing agent. It can be found in sanitizer, medicines, soaps, etc.

– Isopropanol is used in safe and small quantities in manufacturing capsules and tablets.

– Consumption and production of propanol are majorly growing in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

– Globally, the revenue generated by the pharmaceutical industry in 2017 was about USD 1,135.1 billion and in 2018 the revenue increase to USD 1,204.8 billion. The pharmaceutical industry increased by around 6% from the previous year.

– Such positive growth in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to increase the demand of propanol in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018.

– Due to the demand from propanol in industries such as pharmaceutical, printing, cosmetics is driving the growth in countries such as India, China, etc.

– The market of pharmaceutical and cosmetic is growing fast in India, China, which benefited the manufacturers and exporters of isopropanol.

– China and Japan fall under the top 10 market of pharmaceutical in the world. In 2017, the growth of the pharamaceutical market in China increased by 4%.

– Furthermore, the growth of the global cosmetic market is increasing rapidly. According to LOrÃ©al, the growth rate of the cosmetic industry in 2018 increased by around 5.5%

– Next few years are likely the positive market for pharmaceutical and cosmetic products in the Asia-Pacific.

– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR in the propanol market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352696

Propanol Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Personal Care Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand in Asia- Pacific Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Prohibited for Use as a Feed Additive

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 N- Propanol

5.1.2 Isopropanol

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Chemical

5.2.3 Personal Care

5.2.4 Printing Inks

5.2.5 Paints & Coatings

5.2.6 Others (Automotive, Agriculture, Packaging, etc.)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Central Drug House

6.4.3 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL)

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 HiMedia Laboratories

6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.9 LyondellBasell

6.4.10 Paari Chem Resources

6.4.11 Penta Manufacturer

6.4.12 Pon Pure Chemicals

6.4.13 RIDHDHI SIDHDHI CHEMICALS

6.4.14 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.15 Solventis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand in Pharmaeutical Industry

7.2 Substituting Gasoline as Fuel

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Auto Body Metal Sheet Part Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

PSD2 and Open Banking Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Quinoa Flour Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Disposable Medical Mask Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Temperature Calibration Equipment Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Impulse Hydro Turbine Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Seasonings and Spices Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Application Server Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Capacitance Liquid Level Transmitter Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Fibre Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026

Caprylhydroxamic Acid Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

PTFE CCL Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co