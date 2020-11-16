Isoprene Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Isoprene Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Isoprene market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The isoprene market report includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Tire

– Isoprene is widely used in the manufacturing of tires owing to properties such as flexibility, tensile strength, tear strength, etc.

– Globally the demand for tires is increasing. In 2014 the demand for tires was about 2.84 billion units and in 2018 the demand was about 3.66 billion units which are an increase of 6.55% between 2014- 2018.

– Globally, the revenue of the tire and rubber industry is around USD 18 billion primarily from industries such as aerospace, automotive, etc.

– Furthermore, the manufacturing companies of tires and rubber are increasing globally. In the United States, the tire production company increased around 111 business and in Europe, around 4,300 businesses.

– Companies such as Bridgestone (Japan), Michelin (France), Goodyear (U.S.), Continental (Germany), Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Japan) are major producers of the tire in the world.

– This scenario, in turn, is expected to boost the demand of the market studied.

\Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Globally, the demand for the tire in 2018 was valued at around 1,624 million units.

– Asia-Pacific is the largest manufacturer of tires. Furthermore, the export of tires from Asia in 2017 was around USD 33.9 billion, which is about 45% of exported tire sales globally, followed by Europe holding a share about 41% and about 10% of the exported tire sales in North America.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, India is one of the largest producers of the automotive industry including cars and commercial vehicles. The production of total vehicles in India in 2018 was about 5,174,645 units with the increase in production from the previous year.

– China is the leading producer of the automotive industry and the production of total vehicles was about 27,809,196 units in 2018.

– Aforementioned factors are likely to drive the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Isoprene Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand of Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Substitution of Alternative Chemicals

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tires

5.1.2 Healthcare

5.1.3 Apparel & Footwear

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.2 China Petrochemical Corporation

6.4.3 DowDuPont

6.4.4 JSR Corporation

6.4.5 KURARAY CO., LTD.

6.4.6 LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

6.4.7 LyondellBasell Industries

6.4.8 Pon Pure Chemicals

6.4.9 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.10 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co.,Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Gradually Decreasing Demand for Natural Rubber

