RTD Temperature Sensors Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “RTD Temperature Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. RTD Temperature Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
To greater or lesser degrees, all the electrical conducting materials have some amount of resistance to the flow of electricity. When a known electric voltage passes through a conductor, the resistance varies based on the temperature of the conductor. This resistance can be measured and will correspond to a specific temperature. An electronic readout device, such as a controller or digital indicator designed to measure resistance, is required for use with RTD sensors.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Industry to Hold a Significant Market Share
– The automotive industry is currently experiencing a passive market change. The rise of the sharing economy and new partnerships with disruptive tech companies are the factors resulting in the growth of automotive manufacturers.
– The temperature sensors incorporated in a vehicle are used for sensing the temperature of liquid and gases in a vehicle. These sensors are used in various types of components in a vehicle to sense and monitor the temperature.
– The major markets for automotive sales are the US, China, and Europe. The drive towards innovation and the emergence of autonomous vehicles is expected to further drive the growth of automotive industry significantly in these developed regions, while the developing economies have also witnessed a considerable rise in the consumer disposable income and can directly translate into an increase in the purchase of automobiles, which is further expected to drive the market.
North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share
– The North American region holds a significant share of the market owing to the booming manufacturing and food-processing industries in this region, especially in chamber application, where usually temperature (cold) is the only parameter monitored.
– RTDs are currently the most advanced versions of temperature measurement sensors that provide a highly accurate, stable, linear response for a moderate range of temperatures, however, they are energy inefficient, as they need external power.
– According to the US FDA, only two temperatures sensors are used in regulating the food and drug industry, namely resistance temperature detectors (RTDs) and thermistors. Moreover, with the growing number of employees in the chemical manufacturing industry it is evident that the chemical manufacturing industry is growing, thus, driving the market forward
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
RTD Temperature Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Application of Temperature Sensors in Industries
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Temperature Sensors in Consumer Electronics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of the System
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Measurement
5.1.1 Surface Measurement
5.1.2 Liquid Measurements
5.1.3 Air and Gas Stream Measurements
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.4 Chemical
5.2.5 Oil & Gas
5.2.6 Energy and Power
5.2.7 Food & Beverage
5.2.8 Manufacturing
5.2.9 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.3 Siemens AG
6.1.4 Honeywell International, Inc.
6.1.5 ABB Ltd.
6.1.6 Analog Devices, Inc.
6.1.7 General Electric
6.1.8 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.9 STMicroelectronics
6.1.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
