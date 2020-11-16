Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The low-density polyethylene market report includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

– Low-density polyethylene is being used in different end-user industries due to their properties of chemical resistance, flexible, soft, etc. The major end user is the packaging industry.

– Low-density polyethylene is majorly used in the food industry for packaging applications. It can hold products without emitting harmful chemicals. Owing to less moisture content it is used in the storage of food items.

– Furthermore, the global packaging market was about USD 851 billion in 2017, an increase of 2.8% from the previous year.

– The packaging is one of the largest application sectors for LDPE, this is due to the robust demand from developing countries such as India and China.

– Globally, China is expected to account for around 48% of the growth in the consumption of packaging by 2022.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for LDPE from packaging industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with a share of more than 30% in 2018. This growth is majorly due to the rising demand from the packaging industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

– Industries such as food & beverages in Asia-Pacific are propelling market growth.

– China is the largest consumer of the packaging in Asia- Pacific. By 2020, China is expected to have around half of the world’s packaging consumption growth.

– Furthermore, the estimated value of the packaging industry in India is about USD 14 billion and expected to grow more.

– According to Indian Packaging Institute, the manufacturer of packaging in India in around 700 in early 2018.

– The increase in lightweight packaging in industries such as electronics, healthcare, and food & beverages in the region are driving the growth of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Demand from Flexible Packaging

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Film & Sheets

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Substitution of Other Polyethylene Products

4.2.2 Banning of Plastics

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-User Industry

5.1.1 Agriculture

5.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.1.3 Packaging

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.2 China Petrochemical Corporation

6.4.3 DowDuPont

6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.6 LG Chem

6.4.7 LyondellBasell

6.4.8 National Petrochemical Company

6.4.9 NOVA Chemicals Corporation

6.4.10 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.11 Westlake Chemical Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand of LDPE in Pharmaceutical Industry

