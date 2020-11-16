Canada Endoscopy Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Canada Endoscopy Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Canada Endoscopy Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Endoscopy devices are minimally invasive and can be inserted into the natural openings of the body to observe an internal organ or a tissue in detail. Endoscopic surgeries are performed for imaging procedures and minor surgeries. An endoscope is a long thin flexible tube that has a light source and camera at one end and the images of the inside are relayed to a screen. The scope considers several aspects of the market studied, in terms of devices and its applications.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Gastroenterology is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Type
Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy (gastroscopy) involves testing of the lining of the esophagus, stomach, and the first part of the small intestine i.e., the duodenum. In lower GI endoscopy, either the entire colon and rectum are examined by colonoscopy, or the rectum and sigmoid colon get reviewed by sigmoidoscopy. Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed for diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the esophagus, stomach, and upper intestine or duodenum, and help to identify diseases, like gastroesophageal reflux disease, ulcers, cancers, precancerous abnormalities (such as Barretts esophagus), and celiac disease. According to the GLobocan, 2017, the incidence of stomach cancer in Canada was 3,244, pancreatic cancer was 5, 139, and esophagal cancer was 2,619. This high rate of incidence indicates the requirement of endoscopy device to diagnose the disease, and thereby is expected to drive the market studied in future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Canada Endoscopy Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries
4.2.2 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Infections Caused by Few Endoscopes
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Endoscopes
5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope
5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscope
5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope
5.1.1.4 Robot-assisted Endoscope
5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device
5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System
5.1.2.2 Access Device
5.1.2.3 Wound Protector
5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device
5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument
5.1.2.6 Other Endoscopic Operative Devices
5.1.3 Visualization Equipment
5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera
5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System
5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Gastroenterology
5.2.2 Pulmonology
5.2.3 Orthopedic Surgery
5.2.4 Cardiology
5.2.5 ENT Surgery
5.2.6 Gynecology
5.2.7 Neurology
5.2.8 Urology
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.2 Cook Medical
6.1.3 Fujifilm Holdings
6.1.4 Instrumed Surgical
6.1.5 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.6 KARL STORZ
6.1.7 Medtronic PLC
6.1.8 Olympus Corporation
6.1.9 Hoya Corporation
6.1.10 Stryker Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
