Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.

Scope of the Report:

The Scope of the Report: includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Aerospace and Defense Industry

– Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films are excellent insulators and possess unique thermal, mechanical and chemical properties. PTFE Films is the best substitute for Teflon, FEP, and PFA owing to its properties and advantages.

– The global aerospace industry is worth USD 860 billion comprising of aircraft and engine OEMs, aircraft system and component manufacturing, satellite and space, civil and military MROs. The Americas alone accounts for 54% of the industry followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa (31%), and Asia-Pacific (15%).

– US space systems grew in 2018, driven by a surge in commercial space launches and payloads. In total, 300 spacecraft manufactured, which include satellites, probes, on-orbit vehicles, and related platforms which were delivered to US government and commercial customers.

– China is projected to become the worlds largest passenger aviation market by 2024, but its aircraft are still sourced from companies around the world. The Chinese market has been a boon for companies like Boeing, which announced a USD 37 billion sale to China last November 2017 and predicts that Chinese airlines will purchase USD 1.1 trillion in new aircraft by 2036.

– Thus, with the growing manufacturing and number of exports of various aerospace components to different regions around the world, the consumption of high-performance film/foils in various applications are increasing which subsequently igniting the market of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2018. According to the Government of India, large projects for manufacturing PTFE film coated electronic chips, with a view to creating an ecosystem that lays the focus on high-end innovation, is likely to boost the demand for the mentioned market.

– Other prominent end-user industries such as chemical and automotive, are likely to boost the consumption of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films with upcoming projects in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

– Japanese manufacturers are actively developing and manufacturing civil aircraft due to the demand led by passenger transport. Production volume has been on the rise in recent years and civil aircraft manufacturing is surpassing the defense aircraft manufacturing in the present scenario. Japans total aerospace market size is increasing from USD 16,167 million in 2015 to USD 17,452 million in 2018.

– South Korea is the fourth largest electronics manufacturer with a total output of USD140.2 billion in 2017. Due to the surge for thin insulation in semiconductors, in the electronics industry, it was estimated to increase with 22.1% for the year 2018, a 4% increase from the previous year.

– Japans electronics industry, which is the third largest in the world, is the most significant sector which drives the demand for the sales of semiconductors in Japan.

– All the aforementioned factors increase the demand for PTFE from various industries, is expected to drive the demand for the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

