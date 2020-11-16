Perlite Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Perlite Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Perlite market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Scope of the Report: includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Agroperlite

– Agro-perlite is a volcanic soil with a chemical composition that improves the soil quality upon addition. When perlite is added to the soil, it reduces the ripening period of the crop by 20% and increases output yield by 50%.

– The recommended usage of perlite with soil varies from 1:3 to 1:4. It majorly depends on the soil type. For clay and sand-type soil, it is majorly used in a tight proportion in order to allow breathing and prevents pest and fungi development. Agroperlite holds fertilizer in close combination which helps the plant or crops to grow conveniently.

– Agro-perlite is used as a soil regulator or as an agent to decrease water losses. It can change the physical properties of greenhouse soil instead of chemical properties. In greenhouse with sub-irrigation and dripping irrigation application, by pouring 4-5 cm of course grain sized perlite, water usage can be decreased to half.

– For balcony and terrace gardens, it is preferable to use lightweight horticultural soil to facilitate moving and arranging of the flower-pots with 50% Perlite + 50% peat moss + fertilizer is one of the ideal mixtures for use, in the cultivation of the domestic plants.

– Additionally, coupled with government support and schemes, the demand for agroperlite in various industries is likely to act as an opportunity.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the growing application of perlite in horticulture, the agriculture production has shown an outstanding yield with a hydroponic system, which is in turn likely to drive the consumption of perlite.

– Another prominent application of perlite is as filler in the construction industry where it is used for acoustics, ceiling tiles, floor heating insulations, highway sound absorbing walls and others. With growing construction activities, the consumption of perlite is expected to surge during the forecast period.

– Japans investment in the construction industry for the year 2016 was 52.5 trillion yen which included 21.1 trillion yen in the government sector and 31.4 trillion yen in the private sector. It was estimated that for the fiscal year 2018, total construction investment would amount to 54 trillion yen, a 1.2% increase year-on-year.

– Perlite is widely used to provide insulation as well as inertness to the furnace walls.

– The mineral production in India had shown significant growth at CAGR of 5.72% between 2013-18 to reach an estimated amount of USD 17.62 billion in 2017-18. Under steel development and fund scheme, the ministry of India has approved 8 R&D projects with a total cost of USD 20.38 million in 2018.

– The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for perlite consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

