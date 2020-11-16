Fullerene Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Fullerene Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fullerene market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Scope of the Report: is as follows:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for C-60 Fullerenes

– Buckyball or C60 are widely used in industries like medical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and certain additives. Their shapes are roughly spherical similar to graphite with a surface net of carbon atoms connected in hexagonal and pentagonal rings. Fullerene has very high oxidative, thermal stability and is a good electron acceptor.

– A water-soluble derivative of C60 is usually added to cosmetics which prevents skin damage from premature aging of the skin without any side effects from the chemicals present in the cosmetics.

– The pharmaceuticals sector is the second-largest application segment for fullerene C60. The demand from developing economies, like China and India, is much more than the demand from developed countries, like the United States and the United Kingdom.

– C60 and its derivatives have grabbed quite a large attention due to their potential as antiviral agents. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this may be their ability to suppress the replication of the human immune-deficiency virus (HIV), and thus, delay the onset of the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). Dendro-fullerene 1 and Derivative 2, trans-isomer has been seen to inhibit the HIV protease, and thus, prevent replication of HIV 1.

– Currently, the bulk hetero-junction of the solar cell is widely finding usage with the fullerene derivate phenyl â€“ C61 butyric acid methyl ester (PCBN) with high efficiencies. The more the demand for renewable sources of energy, more will be the production; thereby, simultaneously increasing the consumption of C60 and its derivatives.

– Additionally, the growing demand for high-performance lubricants from automotive, and stationary hydrogen engine applications are supporting the growth of fullerene and its derivatives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– With the growth of medical and pharmaceutical industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the demand for fullerene in Asia-pacific region is growing drastically.

– Over the next 20 years, China is expected to be the worlds largest singleâ€country market for civil aircraft production. At present, the country is running 3,549 general aviation aircraft. Moreover, it is planning to manufacture more than 5000 aircraft by 2020 under the strategic cooperation agreement between the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC).

– CAAC had also invested USD 14.4 billion in MIC2025 plan to establish Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), which will build the CJ â€“ 1000A turbofan jet engine to power the C919. This is expected to boost the demand for semiconductors, thermally stable aerospace parts, and smart screens in the country.

– Boeings production facility expansion in Japan has a large effect on the export of aerospace parts, and combined with other international joint projects such as Boeing 777, 787 aircraft, and CF34, PW1100G-JM and other aircraft engines, the overall exports of parts has been increasing year by year.

– All the aforementioned factors coupled with government policies are expected to drive the demand for fullerene through the forecast period in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

