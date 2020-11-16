Diethanolamine (DEA) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Diethanolamine (DEA) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Diethanolamine (DEA) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Scope of the Report: is as follows:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Textile Industry

– Diethanolamine (DEA) is used in the textile industry for various applications like fabric finishing-agent, softening agent, fluorescent whitening agent and lubricants for textile machinery.

– The apparel consumption is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4% and will reach an estimate of USD 2.6 trillion by 2025. It is expected that the market growth rate of developed countries will slow down whereas large emerging economies like China and India, will be the key drivers for its growth.

– The global apparel consumption in 2017 is estimated to be USD 1.8 trillion, which accounts for 2% of the world GDP of USD 79.3 trillion. European Union was the largest apparel consumer market worth USD 400 billion, followed by markets of the USA, China, and Japan.

– Over the past decade, the share of the top 10 global textile and apparel exporters has increased from 66% in 2007 to 71% in 2017, which indicates that there has been a consolidation of global sourcing of textile and apparel products from different countries.

– Additionally, coupled with government policies and schemes, the demand for diethanolamine in various industries is likely to act as an opportunity.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2018. With the growing demand for herbicides to increase agricultural productivity in countries such as China, India, the usage of diethanolamine is likely to increase in the region.

– Total agricultural exports from India grew at a CAGR of 16.45% over 2010-2018 to touch USD 38.21 billion in FY18. India is also the largest producer, exporter, and consumer of spices and spice products whose exports reached USD 3.1 billion in 2017-18. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the estimated period.

– Another prominent industry which is likely to boost the DEA market is construction; with the increase in constructional activities in India and China, the consumption of DEA in paints and coatings is projected to increase. To cater to this demand, many major companies in the market have increased their production capacities in the recent past.

– The global cosmetics market which consumes DEA in producing various skincare related products is growing steadily at 4.3% CAGR and is expected to reach USD 450 billion in 2025. This will lead India to become one of the top 5 global markets with a contribution of 5% of the total global cosmetics market by 2025.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for the diethanolamine during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Diethanolamine (DEA) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Consumption of DEA as Herbicide in Agricultural Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental and Health Concerns

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Chemical Intermediate (Agriculture)

5.1.2 Paints and Coatings

5.1.3 Metalworking Fluids

5.1.4 Textile Additives

5.1.5 Gas Treatment

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Personal Care

5.2.3 Textile

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Cosmetics

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Air Liquide

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 DowDuPont

6.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.6 Ineos

6.4.7 LG Chem

6.4.8 Linde plc

6.4.9 LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V.

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.11 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.12 HELM AG

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 Sinopec

6.4.15 Toray Industries Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming new refinery Projects

7.2 Other Opportunities

