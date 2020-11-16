General Industrial Oils Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “General Industrial Oils Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. General Industrial Oils market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The general industrial oils market report includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Power Generation

– General industrial oils are used in steam turbines, boiler feed pumps, rod and bowl mills for power generation. Industrial oils are employed in various energy generation sectors such as coal, nuclear, solar and wind, as they help in enhancing equipment reliability and uptime.

– Industrial oils have various advantages: these oils increase coal and gas power plants productivity, help trouble-free working in the hydroelectric sector, by making these equipment to operate at maximum efficiency.

– According to BPs statistical review of world energy, power sector is the considered as one of the biggest markets for energy, adopting over 40% of primary energy, through renewables and electrification. Renewables and nuclear power met the majority of the growth in demand, as per IEA.

– According to IEA, World electricity demand grew by 4% in the year 2018 from 3.1% in the past year, with coal and gas-fired power plants growing considerably.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global industrial oils market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018.

– According to OICA, with increase in motor vehicles manufacturing in countries such India, Indonesia and Japan in the year 2018, the usage of vehicles is increasing throughout Asia-Pacific region, which in turn will increase the usage of general industrial oils.

– The industrial oils market in the region is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

General Industrial Oils Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Electricity Production in China, India and Japan

4.1.2 Increase in the manufacturing of Food and Beverage Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Usage of Electrive Drives as an alternative to Turbines

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Turbine Oil

5.1.2 Refrigeration Oil

5.1.3 Compressor Oil

5.1.4 Electrical Oil

5.1.5 Heat Transfer Oil

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Power

5.2.2 Chemicals

5.2.3 Metallurgy & Metal Working

5.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Iran

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 Egypt

5.3.6.2 South Africa

5.3.6.3 Morocco

5.3.6.4 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Lubrita

6.4.2 Paras Lubricants Ltd.

6.4.3 Apar Industries Ltd.

6.4.4 Eastern Petroleum

6.4.5 Repsol

6.4.6 Castrol Limited

6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation.

6.4.8 Shell Global

6.4.9 Arabol Lubricants

6.4.10 Arabian Petroleum Ltd.

6.4.11 HP Lubricants.

6.4.12 Aarna Lube Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.13 BASF SE

6.4.14 Tashoil Company Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.15 China Petrochemical Corporation. (Sinopec)

6.4.16 Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Augmenting usage of Wind Power Energy

7.2 Increasing Automobile Production

