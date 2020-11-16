Calcium Oxide Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Calcium Oxide Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Calcium Oxide market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The calcium oxide market report includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Metallurgical Industry

– The ability of calcium oxide to react with silicates and other materials to form solutions makes it applicable to numerous processes. Manufacturers in the steel and metallurgical industries are leading consumers of calcium oxide as they use it for melting and purification of other metals.

– In steel manufacturing, calcium oxide is used as clinker agent, to eliminate impurities existing in metal parts. The addition of calcium oxide is necessary in electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, and in refining ladles. It has other utilities in metallurgical industry as a corrosion protector and as a neutralizer of acids. Further, calcium oxide is also used in production of copper, lead, zinc, silver, nickel, gold, uranium etc. to segregate impurities by means of floatation of different metallic salts.

– Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of calcium oxide, dominated by China. North America, dominated by United States too has a significant position in the market. In United States, metallurgical industry is considered as the leading application for calcium oxide market, where it is used as fluxes in iron and steel furnaces. Around 35% of calcium oxide produced in United States is used for metallurgical application.

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2018. With calcium oxide consumption growing in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of calcium oxide is increasing throughout Asia-Pacific region. The market in the region is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China contributes highest to the consumption of calcium oxide worldwide. Both China and India are expected to drive the calcium oxide market through the forecast period in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Graymont Limited

Carmeuse

American Elements

CAO Industries Sdn Bhd

Mississippi Lime

