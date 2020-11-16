Automotive Films Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Automotive Films Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive Films market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The automotive films market report includes:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– Utilization of films in the automotive industry provides an extra measure of protection and sustainability for the car. Their usage also reduces heat and harmful ultraviolet rays thereby providing a safer and a comfortable environment. Additionally, it reduces the impact of windborne debris, seismic tremors and accidental impact thus increasing the safety and security features.

– Automotive films application can be found in both interior and exterior part of a vehicle. Films are applied to the interior of the glass windows to reduce the amount of harmful infrared and ultraviolet radiations entering the window. Films when applied to exterior of the glass windows helps to aid from various forms of damages and dirt.

– In 2018, passenger vehicles dominated the global automotive films market by vehicle type. Growing disposable income, increasing population, and the need to ease the medium of transportation is expected to drive the market for passenger vehicles through the forecast period. According to OICA survey, production of automotive has decreased by more than 1% in 2018 from 2017, however, various countries such as India, Japan, Indonesia, France, Auistria, Russia, United States, Mexico and Iran registered decent to high growth in the production of vehicles.

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With automotive production and sales growing in countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan, the usage of automotive films is increasing throughout Asia-Pacific region. The market in the region is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive production in China dipped throughout 2018, however is expected to to ramain stable through 2019 end. Various automakers are expected to undertake unprecedented investment programs to grow their business not only in China and India, but also in other major Asian markets.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Automotive Films Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Concern for Safety, Security, and Privacy

4.1.2 Growing demand for Automotive in Asia-Pacific and Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technical Issues with Dyed and Metallized Automotive Window Films

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Film Type

5.1.1 Window Films/Tints

5.1.1.1 Dyed Window Tint

5.1.1.2 Metallized Window Tint

5.1.1.3 Ceramic Window Tint

5.1.1.4 Carbon Window Tint

5.1.1.5 Others (Hybrid, Crystalline, etc.)

5.1.2 Automotive Paint Protection Films

5.1.3 Automotive Wrapping Films

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Vehicles

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Canada

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle east & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AllPro Window Films

6.4.3 Avery Dennison Israel Ltd. ( Hanita Coatings)

6.4.4 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.5 Garware Suncontrol

6.4.6 HEXIS S.A.

6.4.7 Johnson Window Films, Inc.

6.4.8 Nexfil Co, Ltd.

6.4.9 Sun Tint

6.4.10 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.4.11 Aegis

6.4.12 ADS Window Films Ltd

6.4.13 FilmTack Pte Ltd

6.4.14 Global Window Films

6.4.15 LINTEC Corporation

6.4.16 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing production and adoption of Electric Vehicles

