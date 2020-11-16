Vertical Farming Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Vertical Farming Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Vertical Farming market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Vertical farming is the practice of growing produce in vertically stacked layers. The practice can use soil, hydroponic or aeroponic growing methods. Vertical farms attempt to produce food in challenging environments, like where arable land is rare or unavailable. The method helps mountainside towns, deserts and cities grow different types of fruits and vegetables by using skyscraper-like designs. Vertical farming typically uses a mix of natural light and artificial light. As vertical farming uses little space, it is a popular and preferred method for roof-top and other urban forms of agriculture. This report analyzes the vertical farming market from the perspective of revenues earned by companies engaged in vertical farming systems.

Market Overview:

The global vertical farming market was valued at USD 1922.1 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). North America is projected to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 10.3%. The region is also the largest market with revenue of USD 959.1 million. North America and Europe together hold more than 60% share in the market. Investors in the Asia-Pacific and in South America are still exploring the possibilities of investments in vertical farming systems and the increasing knowledge of vertical farming methods and their advantages in these areas, along with increasing worries about food safety owing to the increasing population in the region, are expected to increase the popularity of vertical farming systems in these regions over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

