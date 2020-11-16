Vertical Farming Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Vertical Farming Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Vertical Farming market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Vertical farming is the practice of growing produce in vertically stacked layers. The practice can use soil, hydroponic or aeroponic growing methods. Vertical farms attempt to produce food in challenging environments, like where arable land is rare or unavailable. The method helps mountainside towns, deserts and cities grow different types of fruits and vegetables by using skyscraper-like designs. Vertical farming typically uses a mix of natural light and artificial light. As vertical farming uses little space, it is a popular and preferred method for roof-top and other urban forms of agriculture. This report analyzes the vertical farming market from the perspective of revenues earned by companies engaged in vertical farming systems.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rapid Pace of Development of Precision Farming Technologies
The introduction of harvesting robots, automatic seed planters, and greenhouse roof washers have been instrumental in reducing operating costs and increasing revenues, in the vertical farming market. The automating movement of the plants is gaining popularity. It includes unit tasks of transplanting, seeding, packaging, harvesting, and cleaning, which, in turn, boosts the vertical farming market. The use of hydroponics allows the long-term cultivation of a wide range of crops, grown in vertical farming. Recent developments in the field of hydroponics, to cater to casual indoor growers, simplifying technology, and economics are increasing this segment’s growth in the global vertical farming market.
North America – Largest Market for Vertical Farming
The North American vertical farming market was valued at USD 959.1 million in 2018. North America dominated the global vertical farming market, accounting for around 50% of the share in the global market. Furthermore, the US market dominated the North American region, accounting for 65.4% of North America’s share in 2018. Growing concerns toward food security and nutrition are expected to open a number of novel opportunities for the industry to prosper. The United States is anticipated to invest a significant share in facilitating the ecosystem for future foods. As more of the consumer insights develop toward â€œfresh-from-farm-to-tableâ€, the availability of freshly harvested vegetables across retail outlets is expected to increase in the country (which is also the pioneer in adopting this concept). The onset of urban population dwelling across cities, such as New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee, has propelled the environment for vertical farming with activities, such as revamping derailed vacant warehouses, derelict buildings, and high rises, which has, in turn, led to an increase in the production of fresh grown foods altogether.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Vertical Farming Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Growth Mechanism
5.1.1 Aeroponics
5.1.2 Hydroponics
5.1.3 Aquaponics
5.2 Structure
5.2.1 Building-based Vertical Farms
5.2.2 Shipping Container-based Vertical Farms
5.3 Crop Type
5.3.1 Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.1.1 Leafy Vegetables
5.3.1.1.1 Lettuce
5.3.1.1.2 Kale
5.3.1.1.3 Spinach
5.3.1.1.4 Other Leafy Vegetables
5.3.1.2 Tomato
5.3.1.3 Strawberry
5.3.1.4 Other Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.2 Herbs and Microgreens
5.3.2.1 Basil
5.3.2.2 Herbs
5.3.2.3 Tarragon
5.3.2.4 Wheatgrass
5.3.2.5 Other Herbs and Microgreens
5.3.3 Flowers and Ornamentals
5.3.4 Other Crop Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Sweden
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 Taiwan
5.4.3.4 Singapore
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market-share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Aerofarms LLC
6.3.2 Sky Urban Solutions
6.3.3 Green Sense Farms LLC
6.3.4 Agrilution GmbH
6.3.5 American Hydroponics Inc.
6.3.6 Urban Crops Solutions
6.3.7 Vertical Farm System
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
