Brazil Whey Protein Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The market studied has been segmented by product type and application. By product type, the market studied can be segmented into whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein. The report offers insight into the applications prevalent in the market studied and the applications with high growth prospects.

Market Overview:

Brazil Whey Protein Market is forecasted to reach USD 325.16 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Brazil, accounting to over 58.53% of the market in South America, was the major market for whey protein in the region.

– Increasing western influence resulted in a demand for foods and beverages with functional benefits in the region.

– A subsequent demand for whey protein was witnessed due to its health benefits.The Brazilian sports nutrition market has been expanding with protein-based products leading in the sports nutrition category. As a result, whey protein products have high growth potential in South America.

Major Key Players:

Arla Foods Ingredients

Carbery Group

Hilmar Cheese Company

Fontera Co-Operative Group

FrieslandCampina

Lactalis Ingredients