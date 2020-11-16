Brazil Whey Protein Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Brazil Whey Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Brazil Whey Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market studied has been segmented by product type and application. By product type, the market studied can be segmented into whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein. The report offers insight into the applications prevalent in the market studied and the applications with high growth prospects.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Entrenched Fitness Industry
Brazil has sustained its second position in the World health club industry, in terms of a number of fitness centers from the past three years. Determined about fitness and health, high adoption rates of gym culture and pursuit of body beauty have been a leading factor for the industry growth in Brazil. In 2015, 3.5% of the Brazilian population was registered in fitness centers, of which, more than 40% centers are occupied with women and people above 60 years. With the growing gym culture, the demand for sports nutrition and supplements has gone up. This had a huge impact on sports nutrition. Among the sports nutrition, proteins occupy a major share of 74%, owing to their health benefits in strengthening and muscle building. In addition, the influence of trainer guidance has a huge impact on the market, as they direct the customers overeating habits. It is estimated that sports nutrition will grow at an average of 9% a year.
Major Demand For Whey Protein Concentrate is High
Whey protein concentrate is widely considered to be the most efficient and economical form of protein for the human body to digest and use. The concentrates are micro-filtered and not heat treated to produce ultra-pure protein. This process ensures that the protein stays intact and as pure as it can be. It also means the powder can be mixed easily and achieve a smooth texture, giving the perfect protein shake. The market for whey protein concentrate is cheap and growing as it is consumed as a general supplement of the body. Therefore, this form of protein is particularly popular among health-conscious masses. Whey protein concentrate is the cheapest type of whey protein available with the lowest amount of protein per 100grams. Though low in protein content, 55-89% is made of protein; other 11-45% is made of fat, lactose, and peptides. In some cases, despite less availability of protein, WPC is treated as whole food as it contains trace amounts of lactose and milk fat.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Brazil Whey Protein Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate
5.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate
5.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Sports and Performance Nutrition
5.2.2 Infant Formula
5.2.3 Functional/Fortified Food
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arla Foods Ingredients
6.4.2 Carbery Group
6.4.3 Hilmar Cheese Company
6.4.4 Fontera Co-Operative Group
6.4.5 FrieslandCampina
6.4.6 Lactalis Ingredients
6.4.7 Leprino Foods Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
