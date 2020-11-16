Vietnam Taxi Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Vietnam Taxi Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Vietnam Taxi market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Traditionally, a taxi or cab is defined as a vehicle for hire with a driver, used by a single or small group of passengers, often for a non-shared ride. However, with the development of new technology and developments in taxi services, the traditional definition of a taxi has evolved.

The Vietnamese taxi market has been segmented by service, vehicle type, and city.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Passenger Traffic is Driving the Ride-hailing Industry

In the new era of technology, Grab, and Uber are beating traditional taxis with just the click of a button. The demand for app-based taxi services is rapidly growing in Vietnam, which is hindering the growth of traditional taxi demand in the country. Easy registration and flexible working hours have drawn over 50,000 cab drivers to work for Uber and Grab in Vietnam, with many leaving traditional taxi firms in search of a better living. For instance; in 2017, Vinasun, Vietnams biggest traditional taxi operator lost 8,000 drivers, which is almost half of its employees, whereas its rival Mai Linh Taxi also lost 6,000 drivers.

The major taxi company Mai Linh has witnessed the lowest business profits in last five years. Another significant player, Vinasun has reported an approximately 50% drop in profit in 2017 due to the growing use of app-based taxis. According to Mai Linh, the company lost nearly VND 84 billion (USD 3.7 million) in 2016 after making a profit of VND 325 million in 2015. In 2017, Vinasun’s gross profit was VND 205 billion, down 48% from 2016. The main reason behind these losses were robust competition and unfair taxation. For instance; Uber was paying a 3% value-added tax, whereas traditional taxi firms have to pay a 10% VAT and 20% corporate income tax. At present Uber keeps 20% revenue for a ride and pays 80% to the driver, which is why drivers are shifting from traditional to app-based taxi companies.

The app-based companies, such as Uber and Grab, got support from the public, as people said they were unhappy with inadequate and unreliable services provided by traditional taxi firms, such as drivers refusing to serve short distance or failing to show up regardless of clients’ booking.

Cities that are Leading the Taxi Market in the Country

The demand for taxis in the country is growing from every corner, however, Ho Chi Minh City is leading the Vietnam taxi market, followed by Hanoi and other cities.

Ho Chi Minh has also experienced taxi vehicles surge on the city roads under the ride-hailing pilot program. By the end of 2017, the city taxi firms had fallen from 36 in 2010 to ~20. As of 2017, the number of taxicabs running in the city reached nearly 36,900, which included 8,900 unit of traditional taxi cabs (as of 2010, nearly 12,000 traditional taxis were operated, but the arrival of Uber and Grab resulted in cutting down ~3,000 traditional taxies in the city by 2017) and 28,000 units of modern taxi cabs (majorly operated by Uber and Grab companies). The overall taxicab number is anticipated to exceed the limit, i.e. ~14,500 by 2020 and ~16,500 by 2025, as stated under the citys taxi management plan. Thus, similar to Hanoi city, the Department of HCMC Transportation has stopped licensing of new taxicab under the pilot program and further taxi fleet expansion by traditional taxi firms. Among taxi firms in the HCMC, Vinasun is the leading company that has covered a major market share of nearly half of the HCMCs taxi market during 2014-2016. However, the overall revenue of the company has been slashing down, since the arrival of Uber and Grab in 2014, and by 2017, the company captured ~40% of the HCMCs taxi market.

Hanoi market has been highly dominated by nearly 80 taxi firms. Among them, Mai Linh and TaxiGroup (operates two brands namely Taxi CP and Taxi Hanoi) are popularly used taxis in Hanoi city. While, Mai Linh holds the largest taxi fleet in Vietnam, with nearly 15,000 taxi cabs, where approximately 9,000 taxis running in Hanoi, and 6,000 in other cities of Vietnam.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

