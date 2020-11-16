BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2029

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market: Overview

The BYOD and enterprise mobility market may gain tremendous growth during the assessment period of 2019-2029. As the COVID-19 outbreak started creating havoc across the globe, a large number of workplaces switched to remote working. This factor led many workplaces to adopt the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy. Hence, this aspect may bring shining growth for the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The BYOD and enterprise mobility policy allows an employee to use personal consumer devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones for official purposes. The growing comfort of the employees to work in a cloud-based environment and the increasing satisfaction level of the employees in regards to this system may bring promising growth prospects for the BYOD and enterprise mobility market.

The utilization of BYOD and enterprise mobility policy across a variety of end-uses such as BFSI, manufacturing, academia and research, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, energy and utility, government and defense, manufacturing, and others may bring tremendous growth prospects.

Based on software, the BYOD and enterprise mobility market can be classified into mobile device management (MDM) and mobile content management. On the basis of deployment, it can be segmented into in-cloud and on-premise.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market: Industrial Insights

The players in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market always try to strengthen the security measures to prevent data theft and cyber-attacks. With the rising demand for BYOD and enterprise mobility policy due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the devices and systems experienced a lag in functioning. The players are upgrading the systems accordingly to eliminate these hindrances.

Activities like mergers and acquisitions help the players to strengthen their foothold across the BYOD and enterprise mobility market. The acquisition of Mobiletron by Avanti is a recent development in terms of mergers and acquisitions activity in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market.

Some well-entrenched players in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market are Dell Corporation, HP, Aruba Networks, Avaya Inc., and Meru Networks.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market: Prominent Benefits

A plethora of benefits are associated with the BYOD and enterprise mobility policy. This is the reason why a large number of companies are adopting this policy. Some major benefits of adopting the BYOD and enterprise mobility policy are as follows:

Allowing employees to use personal devices for business tasks eliminates the hurdle of learning a new device, thus improving customer satisfaction

BYOD policy helps an organization to cut costs as there is no need to buy new devices

The most important benefit of a BYOD and enterprise mobility policy is its efficiency in providing a great remote work experience

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market: Regional Dimensions

The BYOD and enterprise mobility market in Asia Pacific may gain tremendous growth across the forecast period of 2019-2029. The rapid adoption of remote work mechanisms across various countries may serve as an important growth-generating factor. China and India are the dominant countries using BYOD and enterprise mobility systems on a large scale.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa may also record substantial growth during the assessment period of 2019-2029. The growing awareness about the advantages of BYOD and enterprise mobility policy may invite great growth opportunities for the BYOD and enterprise mobility market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

