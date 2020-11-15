Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Latin America Paints & Coatings Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Latin America Paints & Coatings market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Latin America Paints & Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Demand from Architectural Industry to Drive the Market

– Paints & coatings are highly used for various decorative applications. Paints & coatings have major usage in the building & construction and furniture applications. Besides providing aesthetic appeal, these paints & coatings also increase the durability of the surface and protect the surface from heat, water, humidity, and moisture.

– Paints & coatings are applied on the exterior of the house, to not only to give it a new look, but also protect it from the heat in summer, cold in winter, rains, and the daily exposure to UV radiation, without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Elastomeric coatings that retain their flexibility and stretchability over a wide range of temperatures are becoming popular solutions for homes, worldwide.

– The growing construction activites in the region is anticipated to increase the consumption of paints & coatings over the forecast period.

Growing Automotive Sector in Mexico to Lead the Market

– Mexico is one of the largest automobile producers in Latin America. Despite new regulations after the Trump election, Mexico is still a major manufacturing hub for many automobile manufacturers.

– One of the major driving factors supporting the growth of the Mexican automotive industry is relatively-cheap labor, lower cost base, and better trade policies than other countries, such as the United States.

– In 2016, Mexico motor vehicles production was 3,597,462 units, that is 0.9% increase compared to the previous year. In 2017, the production raised to 4,068,415 units, i.e., it increased by 13%. In 2018, the production raised to 4,100,525 units, an increase of 0.1% compared to 2017.

– The automotive sector contributes to almost 3% of the national GDP, and 18% of the manufacturing GDP in Mexico. Additionally, increasing foreign investments in the Mexican automotive sector is driving the automotive market in the country.

– This is primarily, owing to geographic advantages, cost-effective workforce, and access to major global markets. Paints & coatings also play a key role in the automotive aftermarket.

– The increasing demand for automotive refinishes is likely to boost the demand for paints & coatings in the Mexican automotive sector during the forecast period. These factors are expected to increase the usage of paints & coatings.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Construction Industry in Major Economies of Latin America

4.1.2 Increasing Applications and Usage in the Aerospace Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in the Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin

5.1.1 Acrylics

5.1.2 Epoxy

5.1.3 Alkyd

5.1.4 Polyester

5.1.5 Polyurethane

5.1.6 Other Resins

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.3 Powder Coating

5.2.4 Other Technologies (UV-cured, etc.)

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Architectural

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Wood

5.3.4 Protective Coating

5.3.5 General Industrial

5.3.6 Transportation

5.3.7 Packaging

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Colombia

5.4.4 Chile

5.4.5 Peru

5.4.6 Mexico

5.4.7 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Jotun

6.4.5 Lanco Paints

6.4.6 Pintuco SA

6.4.7 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.8 Renner Herrmann SA

6.4.9 The Sherwin William Company

6.4.10 WEG Tintas

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in the Demand for Bio-based and Eco-friendly Paints and Coatings

7.2 Recovering Automotive Production in Brazil

