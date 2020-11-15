Smart Glass Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Smart Glass Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Glass market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A general glass material that is equipped with electrochromic, photochromic or thermochromic materials or electronic films in order to regulate the amount of light passing through is considered as smart glass. In addition to this, the scope of the market also covers smart glasses that can be used as wearables.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Transportation is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The smart glass has found a large-scale application, particularly in the automotive industry, in sunroofs, and exterior and interior automatic dimming rear-view mirrors. Smart glass installations are seen in top automotive manufacturers, such as BMW and Mercedes. Mercedes-Benz offers its S-Class Coupe, as well as other variants of the S-Class, with an option of popular Magic Sky Control panoramic roof, using SPD-SmartGlass technology. Some of the benefits of SPD-SmartGlass include remarkable heat reduction inside the vehicle, UV protection, glare control, reduced noise, and fuel consumption.

– Moreover, automotive companies such as Daimler A.G. are adopting smart glasses for its quality-control inspections. With Vuzix glasses, workers were able to view their checklists during their inspections, reducing the likelihood of missing an item because of faulty memory.

– When a defect is discovered, the inspectors can immediately make a voice-recorded report, photograph the problem with the glasses, and forward their report and photos to workers who correct the errors.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– Smart glass is becoming one of the region’s popular building materials. One of the reasons for its growing popularity is that it is a multi-purpose building material that can be used by architects for several different purposes.

– In the case of the commercial design sector, smart glass has become an increasingly widespread feature because of its aesthetic value. For instance, Spirit Lake Casino & Resort, a fine dining restaurant in North Dakota, installed smart glass to give guests spectacular views of the natural surroundings, despite solar glare problem. The technology is also helping the restaurant save money by reducing the air condition cooling load during sunny days.

– Interest in the smart glass is growing because buildings account for 40% of total U.S. energy consumption and more than 70% of electricity use, according to the Department of Energy (DOE). Windows are commonly considered as one of the least energy-efficient building components, responsible for around 40% of total energy consumption for cooling and heating, as well as lighting when natural light blocked by shades, has to be replaced by artificial light, as per the California Energy Commission.

– Such factors are expected to influence the smart glass market demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Smart Glass Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Energy Efficient Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High-cost and Lack of Awareness About its Benefits

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.6.1 Active

4.6.2 Passive

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Construction (Commercial and Residential)

5.1.2 Transportation (Automotive, Aircraft, Rail, and Marine)

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Saint-Gobain S.A.

6.1.2 Smartglass International Ltd (Diamond Glass Ltd.)

6.1.3 Gentex Corporation

6.1.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Vuzix Corporation

6.1.6 Research Frontiers Inc.

6.1.7 Kinestral Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 Polytronix Inc.

6.1.9 View Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

