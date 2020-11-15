Australia Construction Machinery Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Australia Construction Machinery Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Australia Construction Machinery market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275321

Scope of the Report:

The Australian construction machinery market has been segmented by machinery type.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275321

Key Market Trends:

Australias Construction Activities are Declining at a Fast Pace

The construction activities in the country are rapidly declining. According to the Australian Industry Group/Housing Industry Association Australian Performance of Construction Index (Australian PCI), the sharp fall in residential building activity along with the drop in commercial construction and a slight dip in engineering construction saw construction sector performance in December 2018 record its steep monthly contraction since mid-2013. According to the Ai Group, the PCI dropped 1.9 points to 42.6 in December 2018, indicating a fourth consecutive month of decline and the sharpest rate of contraction in last five and a half years.

The Australian construction industry accounts for approximately 10% of the country’s’ both GDP and employment, and the downturn in this sector is impacting the overall economy.

All four construction sectors in the Australian PCI contracted in January 2019, with a further weakening in the house-building (down 1.9 points to 34.4) and apartment-building sectors (down 1.6 points to 24.9). Commercial construction was again subdued (down 0.5 points to 44.9) while engineering construction declined for a second month (down 3.2 points to 43.3).

As all the industries which drive the construction machinery market are encountering a decline, the demand for construction machinery is expected to witness slow growth rate in the coming years.

Dump Trucks are Leading the Australian Construction Machinery Market

Dump trucks lead the market in terms of revenue, followed by crawler trucks. Construction equipment is extensively used in capital-intensive projects, at both construction and mining sites, to reduce labor cost and time. Australias geography and population distribution require more usage of construction equipment, especially in remote locations. Automation of dump trucks is the ongoing trend in the Australian market, as concerns over safety and operating efficiency take center stage, particularly for the mining industry. Major companies, such as Komatsu, Hitachi, and Caterpillar have already deployed their automated trucks for mining activities, the large scale adoption of this technology is also expected from the construction sector.

– With the growing mining industry in the country, especially in Western Australia, the demand for dump trucks has been consistently increasing.

– For instance, NPE delivered 12 new Komatsu 830E dump trucks for Anglo Americans Capcoal operation and an additional four machines down the line for 16 trucks in total.

In the past couple of years, the country has witnessed several product launches from major construction equipment companies, which reflect the ongoing trends in the Australian wheel loader market. JCB emerged as the leader in the Australian wheel loader market and holds a major share in the market, the sales were largely driven by government purchases and was attributed to the fuel efficiency offered by the machine.

The Australian market is adopting new technologies to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and ensure low emissions. For instance, Komatsu introduced its PC210LC-11 a hydraulic excavator with intelligent machine control to increase productivity while cutting costs associated with over-excavating and by minimizing the need for grade checkers and grading dozers. Caterpillar, the American-based construction machinery giant has launched three next-generation 20-metric ton size class excavators, the 320 GC, 320, and 323 with high operating efficiency, high fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and improved operator comfort, as compared to previous models.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275321

Australia Construction Machinery Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Machinery Type

5.1.1 Hydraulic Excavators

5.1.2 Wheel Loaders

5.1.3 Crawler Trucks

5.1.4 Dump Trucks

5.1.5 Motor Graders

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Atlas Copco

6.2.2 Caterpillar

6.2.3 CNH Australia

6.2.4 Doosan Infracore Ltd

6.2.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

6.2.6 JCB Construction Equipment Australia

6.2.7 John Deere & Co.

6.2.8 Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

6.2.9 Komatsu Ltd

6.2.10 Liebherr

6.2.11 Manitou

6.2.12 Volvo Construction Equipment

6.2.13 Terex Corporation

6.2.14 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd

6.2.15 XCMG

6.2.16 Sany

6.2.17 Tadano

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

Live Cell Imaging Consumables Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Cassette Recorder Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Wood Doors for Kitchen Cabinetry Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Wood Drying Kilns Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Rubber Process Oil Market Growth Opportunities 2020: Growing Globally with New Innovations of Key Players, Competitive Strategies, Global Size and Share, Forecast to 2026

Hyperloop Technology Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024

SCADA in Power Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Diastatic Malt Extracts Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

New Engergy Vehicle Dashcam Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Dental Zirconia Blanks Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Turbofan Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026