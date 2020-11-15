Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Waterproof Breathable Textiles market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275313

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275313

Key Market Trends:

Membrane Segment Witnessing High Growth Rate

– By textile type, the membrane segment is expected to dominate the global market and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of its excellent mechanical properties and water resistance.

– Membranes are extremely thin films made from polymers and engineered in such a way that they have highly resistant to water penetration, yet allow the passage of water vapor. A membrane is only about 10mm thick and is laminated to a conventional fabric to provide the essential mechanical strength. They are of two types

– Microporous membranes – Microporous membranes are thin films of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) polymer that contains about 1.4 billion tiny holes per sq.cm. The hydrophobic nature of the polymer and small pore size requires high pressures to cause water penetration.

– Hydrophilic membranes – These are very thin films of chemically modified polyester or polyurethane containing no holes which, therefore, are sometimes referred to as non-poromeric. Water vapor from perspiration is able to diffuse through the membrane in relatively large quantities.

– Europe is one of the major markets for membrane-based waterproof textiles, owing to large numbers of climbers and walkers, many of whom require performance garments to protect them from extreme elements.

– With the growing demand, the membrane waterproof breathable textiles are projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest Growth Rate

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The countrys annual growth of GDP was 6.8% in 2017. In 2018, the countrys annual growth of GDP was 6.6%, and it is expected to increase by 6.3% in 2019. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China is the worlds leading textile exporter, accounting for 40% of the global textile and clothing exports. The textile and clothing industry is the largest manufacturing industry in China with approximately 24,000 enterprises. China is the largest clothing producer in the world and has the biggest production capacity for textile products consisting of cotton, manmade fibers, and silk.

– The waterproof breathable textiles market in China is expected to witness rapid growth on account of increasing demand from the footwear and garment industry.

– The market in China is primarily driven by growing consumer demand for fitness-related sports products due to increasing health awareness. This has resulted in increasing sportswear manufacturing activities in China.

– From the aforementioned points, waterproof breathable textiles market is expected to experience a huge market demand in the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275313

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Preference towards High-Performance and Comfortable Fabrics

4.1.2 Growing Fitness Awareness

4.1.3 Increasing Use of Recycled PET Bottles to Manufacture Waterproof Breathable Fabrics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Involvement in Outdoor Activities

4.2.2 Changing Fashion Trends

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Polyurethane

5.1.2 Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE)

5.1.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

5.1.4 Polyester Microfilament Yarns

5.1.5 Fluoropolymers

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Textile

5.2.1 Densely Woven

5.2.2 Membrane

5.2.3 Coated

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Garments

5.3.2 Footwear

5.3.3 Gloves

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Clariant

6.4.2 Columbia Sportswear Company

6.4.3 General Electric(eVent FABRICS)

6.4.4 Heartland Textile Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 HeiQ Materials AG

6.4.6 Helly Hansen

6.4.7 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.8 JACK WOLFSKIN – Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Lowe Alpine International S.r.l.

6.4.10 Marmot Mountain LLC.

6.4.11 MITSUI & CO., LTD.

6.4.12 Mountain Hardwear.

6.4.13 Nexec Applications, Inc.

6.4.14 Nike, Inc.

6.4.15 P2i Ltd

6.4.16 Patagonia Inc.

6.4.17 Polartec LLC

6.4.18 Rudolf GmbH

6.4.19 schoeller Switzerland(Schoeller Textiles AG)

6.4.20 SympaTex Technologies GmbH

6.4.21 Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

6.4.22 THE NORTH FACE, A VF COMPANY

6.4.23 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.4.24 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancement in Plasma and Silicon-based Technology

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Medical Transcription Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Earbud Headphones Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Tripod Cloud Deck Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Laser Protective Glasses Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact

Industrial Microbiology Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Fuel Cell in Automotive Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Refining Industry Automation and Software Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Sterile X-Ray Detectable Lap Sponges Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Medical Grade Silicone Tubing Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Commercial Car Tachograph Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026