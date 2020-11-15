Industrial Lubricants Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Industrial Lubricants Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Industrial Lubricants market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275296

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Industrial Lubricants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275296

Key Market Trends:

Bio-based lubricants to drive the market growth

– Bio-based lubricants refer to the lubricants derived from plants and animals, and can be biodegradable or non-biodegradable, and are sometimes blended with biodegradable mineral oils. The formulations are quite complex and can be blends of many different types of oils. They can be made up of vegetable oils, such as sunflower, canola, coconut, palm, and soya bean.

– Bio-based lubricants have a large application base but are mostly required for engines, cables, suppressants, railroad flanges, and marine lubricants. In the automotive sector, among bio-based lubricants, plant-based lubricants are commonly used in hydraulic oils and 2-stroke engine oils.

– Currently, bio-based lubricants segment holds a little percentage in the lubricants market. However, government initiatives in the United States, Germany, and the Nordic countries, are testing bio-based motor oils as an alternative to synthetic lubricants.

– Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have significant oleochemical production rates, and their production is mainly centered on the manufacture of fatty acids, fatty alcohols, methyl esters, and refined glycerin, which is further used in the end-use application of lubricants.

– Abundant raw material supply, low man-power costs, and improved infrastructure are the key market drivers.

– There is a renewed interest in bio-lubricants, due to their distinct performance properties and environmental benefits (biodegradability and low toxicity), which enable their use in sensitive environments and contributes to pollution reduction.

– Growing demand for sustainable and high-performance lubricants, along with the rising environmental concerns, is expected to augment market growth.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is one of the fastest emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, registering a GDP growth rate of 6.6% in 2018. The countrys growth is high but is gradually veering toward moderate (as the population ages and economy rebalances from investment to consumption, from manufacturing to services, and from external to internal demand).

– Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail & road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand stemming from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending in this regard are pushing the industry toward global primacy.

– In recent years, the entry of major construction players (from the European Union) in China has further fuelled the growth of this industry.

– With the growth of the construction sector in China, the demand for lubricants used for heavy equipment in the construction sector (such as penetrating and coating wire rope lubricants, diesel fuel, engine oil, bearing grease, and others) is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– In China, since the late 90s, energy consumption has been continuously increasing. The trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well.

– Being one of the fastest emerging economies, the economic activities and the service sector are expected to witness substantial growth in the country over the coming years.

– With such growth, the power demand is expected to increase substantially, leading to an increase in power generation in the country. With the increase in power generation, the demand for lubricants (such as synthetic oil, lubricating oil, and others) used in power plants is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275296

Industrial Lubricants Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of High-performance Lubricants

4.1.2 Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector

4.1.3 Expansion of the Global Cold Chain Market

4.1.4 Remarkable Growth Rates in Sales of Lubricants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Drain Intervals in Industrial Operations

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Base Stock

5.1.1 Bio-based Lubricant

5.1.2 Mineral Oil Lubricant

5.1.3 Synthetic Lubricant

5.2 Product Type

5.2.1 Engine Oil

5.2.2 Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids

5.2.3 Metalworking Fluids

5.2.4 General Industrial Oils

5.2.5 Gear Oil

5.2.6 Greases

5.2.7 Process Oils

5.2.8 Other Product Types

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power Generation

5.3.2 Heavy Equipment

5.3.3 Metallurgy & Metal Working

5.3.4 Food & Beverage

5.3.5 Chemical Manufacturing

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3.7 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Phillipines

5.4.1.6 Indonesia

5.4.1.7 Malaysia

5.4.1.8 Thailand

5.4.1.9 Vietnam

5.4.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Turkey

5.4.3.7 Spain

5.4.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Chile

5.4.4.4 Colombia

5.4.4.5 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 Iran

5.4.5.3 Iraq

5.4.5.4 UAE

5.4.5.5 Kuwait

5.4.5.6 Rest of Middle East

5.4.6 Africa

5.4.6.1 Egypt

5.4.6.2 South Africa

5.4.6.3 Nigeria

5.4.6.4 Algeria

5.4.6.5 Morocco

5.4.6.6 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amsoil Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Bechem

6.4.4 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

6.4.5 Blaser Swisslube AG

6.4.6 BP PLC

6.4.7 Caltex Australia Group

6.4.8 Chemtura Corporation

6.4.9 Chevron USA Inc.

6.4.10 China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina)

6.4.11 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6.4.12 Eni SpA

6.4.13 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.14 Fuchs

6.4.15 Gazprom Neft PJSC

6.4.16 Gulf Oil Corporation Limited

6.4.17 HPCL

6.4.18 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

6.4.19 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.20 ITW (ROCOL)

6.4.21 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.22 Kluber Lubrication

6.4.23 Lukoil Lubricants Company

6.4.24 Motul

6.4.25 Pertamina

6.4.26 Petrobras

6.4.27 Petrofer Chemie H. R. Fischer GmbH + Co. KG

6.4.28 Petronas Lubricants International

6.4.29 Phillips 66 Lubricants

6.4.30 Repsol

6.4.31 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.32 SK Lubricants

6.4.33 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd

6.4.34 Total Lubricants

6.4.35 Valvoline LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Prominence for Bio-Lubricants

7.2 Industrial Growth in Middle East & Africa

7.3 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Disposable Eyelid Retractors Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Hermetic Motors Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Driver Airbag Cover Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Metformin Hydrochloride Market Size | Share Forecast 2020 to 2026: Competition Analysis, Industry Growth by New Innovations, Top Players Analysis with COVID-19 Impact

Industrial Protective Footwear Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Food and Beverage Checkweigher Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Wireless Healthcare Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Medicated Adhesive Patch Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Vehicle POS Machine Market Business Strategy, Development Plans 2020: Trends Analysis, Industry Outlook, Global Opportunities, Market Share and Size, Present Scenario of Manufacturers Forecast to 2026