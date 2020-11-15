India Whey Protein Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “India Whey Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Whey Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

India whey protein market offers a range of product types including whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein applicable to sports and performance nutrition, infant formula, and functional/fortified food.

Market Overview:

India whey protein market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– India is one of the fastest developing nations, globally. The food sector in the country has grown threefold during the past decade and is expected to follow the same trend over the next 10 years.

– Functional food and beverages have gained immense popularity among the health-conscious Indian population.

– In particular, products containing whey protein have gained importance due to the health benefits they offer. The demand for personal care products containing whey protein has also increased in the region. As the Indian youth are highly fitness conscious, the demand for whey protein powder among the bodybuilding groups is increasing.

Major Key Players:

Glanbia plc

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Arla Foods AMBA

Agropur US

Eurosrum

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.